The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Jan. 27, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Ice thickness is 8 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for black crappies around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are catching 7.5 inch bluegills in the campground arm of the lake.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest Council Bluffs: A few anglers have reported fishing around Tin Can Dyke and the dredge cuts. Black Crappie — Slow. Walleye — Fair: A few walleyes were caught along Tin Can Dyke with minnows. White Crappie — Slow.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Ice thickness is 10 inches. Black Crappie — Slow: There is a small population of large black crappies. Bluegill — Good: Bluegill fishing is good around any of the cedar tree piles in the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, 6 miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow Lake will provide good fishing this winter. Find a cedar tree pile for best success. Black Crappie — Fair: The crappie bite picks up after 5 p.m. Bluegill — Good: Sorting is needed, but anglers are catching 8-inch bluegill in the cedar tree piles.
Orient Lake, Adair County, 1 mile south of Orient: Orient has a good bluegill and crappie population with a chance to catch a bonus walleye or yellow perch. Black Crappie — Fair: There is a good population of 8 to 9-inch black crappie. Best bite is late afternoon. Bluegill — Good: Anglers report catching 8-inch bluegill.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Ice anglers are finding bluegills in the new cedar tree piles placed in the lake. Black Crappie — No Report: There is a small population of large black crappies. Bluegill — Fair: The DNR placed three new tree piles in the channel north of the pumphouse.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake will provide good bluegill and black crappie fishing this winter. Geese are keeping a portion of the lake open. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappies around deep tree piles that are close to the creek channel. There is a good population of black crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegill size has improved with the drawdown.
Southwest district lakes have 7-9 inches of ice. Use caution when venturing out on lakes holding large numbers of geese. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Ice thickness is about 12 inches of the beach area boat ramp. Geese are keeping a large area of open water between the beach and campground. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnows fished near deep cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill — Fair: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Ice thickness is about 10 inches. Walleye — Fair: Catch walleye up to 16-inches with minnows fished along the roadbed.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Ice thickness is about 12 inches off the main boat ramp. Geese are keeping an area of open water on the south end of the lake. Walleye — Slow: Try minnows fished along the roadbed or in the flooded timber near creek channels to catch walleye of all sizes. Yellow Perch — Slow: Catch yellow perch up to 10-inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished off the roadbed.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: Ice thickness is about 12 inches off the east boat ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 12-inches with a jig tipped with a waxworm or minnow fished along the roadbed.
Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 9 to 12 inches. Use caution and drill test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.