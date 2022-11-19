ACGC’s offense rolled to 3,271 yards on the ground, and the results were seen in the first-team offensive unit for Iowa Class 1A District 7, announced Friday following Van Meter’s state championship effort.
Senior Brock Littler led the way at quarterback, while Austin Kunkle was honored as a running back. Payton Jacobe and Michael Fuller were each chosen as offensive linemen, with Jacobe a unanimous pick.
Second team selections were running back Seth Reno, offensive linemen Jake Thomas and Cooper Tunink, linebacker Nate Chance and defensive back Ben Marsh.
Honorable mention selections from ACGC were Ben Franzeen, Anthony Solorzano and Jathan South.
The group of Charger honorees were among those who helped lead the team to their second-straight traditional playoff berth, and for the third season in a row were instrumental in winning at least one post-season game.
Van Meter, following its 35-7 win over West Sioux in the Class 1A championship, swept the special honor categories, with coach Eric Turdo, offensive MVP Ben Gilliland and defensive MVP Carter Durflinger.
All Class 1A District 7 football
Top honors
Offensive MVP: Ben Gilliland, Van Meter. Defensive MVP: Carter Durflinger, Van Meter.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Brock Littler, sr., ACGC. Running back: Ben Gordon, jr., Van Meter* ; Austin Kunkle, sr., ACGC. Tight end/wide receiver: Will Gordon, sr., Van Meter* ; Chase Dixon, jr., Interstate 35* ; Braedon Draper, sr., Panorama. Offensive lineman: Michael Steinfeldt, sr., Van Meter* ; Ike Speltz, sr., Van Meter* ; Payton Jacobe, jr., ACGC* ; Michael Fuller, soph., ACGC; Ayden Phippen, sr., West Central Valley* . Kicker: Braiden Beane, sr., West Central Valley. Utility: Nate Gerling, jr., West Central Valley.
* – denotes unanimous selection
First Team Defense
Defensive lineman: TJ Duff, sr., Interstate 35* ; Michael Banks Jr., sr., Van Meter* ; Mateo Angel, sr., Van Meter; Avery Philippo, sr., Nodaway Valley. Linebacker: John Braun, jr., Van Meter; Porter Doggett, jr., Van Meter; Kaedon Lindsay sr., West Central Valley; Nick Steinlage, sr., Interstate 35* . Defensive back: Aydn Netten, sr., Van Meter* ; Landon Osberg, jr., West Central Valley; Ryan Steinlage, sr., Interstate 35* ; Boston Devault, sr., Nodaway Valley. Punter: Braedon Draper, sr., Panorama.
* – denotes unanimous selection
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Cayden VanMeer, jr., Panorama. Running back: Seth Reno, sr., ACGC; Eli Green, jr., Interstate 35. Tight end/wide receiver: Christian Williamson, jr., Interstate 35; Klayton Bremer, jr., Panorama; Gage Davis, jr., West Central Valley. Offensive lineman: Jacob Hill, jr., West Central Valley; Tyler Glade, sr., Van Meter; Hagan Miller, sr., Van Meter; Jake Thomas, sr., ACGC; Cooper Tunink, sr., Van Meter. Kicker: Katie Lindsay, jr., Van Meter. Utility: Blaise Beane, jr., West Central Valley.
Second Team Defense
Defensive lineman: AJ Redondo, sr., Van Meter; Tommy Teague, sr., West Central Valley; Jack Maske, sr., Interstate 35; Jacob Walker, sr., Panorama. Linebacker: Nate Chance, ACGC; Ryan Cogil, jr., Panoarama; Kaden Herr, sr., Nodaway Valley; Teddy Sieck, jr., Van Meter. Defensive back: Wesley Ganoe, sr., West Central Valley; Ben Reyes, sr., Interstate 35; Caleb Moore, soph., Van Meter; Ben Marsh, ACGC. Punter: Nate Gerling, jr., West Central Valley.