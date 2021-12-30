The Christmas break is quickly passing by, and with it Atlantic teams are participating in scrimmages and fine-tuning strategies for the second half of the season.
Here’s a quickie look at how the first half of the season has gone and what lies ahead:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
After opening the season with five straight losses, the Trojan boys appear to be settling into their groove after three straight wins. The big boost came at the beginning with a 68-57 win over Council Bluffs Lewis Central, and a non-conference win over Nodaway Valley and a convincing win over Shenandoah afterward.
Sophomore Colton Rasmussen is starting to show tremendous potential as a big-game player. He’s averaged a team-best 14.6 ppg and ties with Ethan Sturm for most steals with 15 with a pair of blocks as well. Senior Dayton Templeton is next on the scoring list with 14 ppg and has a team-best 40 rebounds, while Sturm has 16 assists.
One player who might get a closer look at more playing time is Carter Pellett. His 21 points against Shenandoah off the bench was a breakout performance for the Trojan junior.
The Trojan boys were scheduled to scrimmage Winterset and Des Moines Roosevelt today, and are scheduled to host Nodaway Valley and Tri-Center Friday for another scrimmage. Atlantic will host Glenwood Tuesday in their first game after the break.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Atlantic has started the year with a 2-8 record, with their best win of the season so far a 48-38 victory over a much-improved Shenandoah team, a team that had gotten off to a 5-1 start. The Trojans out-rebounded and out-stole the Mustangs and outplayed them at every turn.
Freshman Paytn Harter is quickly emerging as the go-to player for the Atlantic girls’ team. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, she was inserted as a starter, and that’s been well-rewarded. She has a team-high 15.9 ppg average and has collected 66 rebounds, including 39 on the defensive end. She’s also collected 19 steals.
The Trojans have a good 1-2 punch, with junior Jada Jensen collecting a team-high 33 steals. She’s the second-leading scorer with 11.3 ppg. Aubrey Guyer, who didn’t go out her sophomore year but had a good freshman year, has a team-best six blocks to go along with 45 rebounds.
Malena Woodward has also emerged as a good all-around player, with her best game coming against Nodaway Valley, with 12 points and five rebounds. Harter had 26 against Glenwood while Jensen’s best game is 21 vs. Shenandoah.
It’s those pieces that the Trojans hope to use to make a nice run during the second half of the season. Their first game after break is Friday, Jan. 7, when they travel to Carroll to take on Kuemper Catholic in a rematch of a game the Knights won.
WRESTLING
The man of the mats so far for Atlantic-CAM has been Kadin Stutzman. Off to a 19-2 record, the 170-pound Trojan senior, ranked second by IAwrestle in Class 2A, won championships at the Joe Fitch Invitational in Humboldt and went 3-1 at the Red Owens Holiday Classic at Southeast Polk, but his most impressive run was becoming the program’s first champion at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic. There, he went 7-0, winning six matches – including his championship match against Millard (Neb.) North’s Brian Petry – by pinfall and the only other one by technical fall.
Other strong starts for the Trojans have been recorded by Aiden Smith (106, 19-5), Jarrett Hansen (126, 12-9), Ethan Follmann (132, 17-7), Dante Hedrington (138, 11-8), Brian South (145, 11-8), Jarrett Armstrong (182, 18-6) and Brenden Casey (195, 13-10).
Teanwise, the Trojans’ most impressive performances were at the Joe Fitch Invitational, where they collected three championships and three second-place finishes; and an 81-0 shutout of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, where the Trojans recorded 10 pinfall wins. Also remarkable was a 2-3 finish at the Red Owens Holiday Classic, whereby after taking a couple of one-sided losses bounced back to score impressive wins over Waukee and Iowa City West and lose a heartbreaker to West Des Moines Dowling.
Coach Tim Duff’s team has a very busy start to 2022 coming up, starting with Tuesday’s quadrangular at Logan-Magnolia, a meet that also involves OA-BCIG of Ida Grove and Woodbine. Thursday, Jan. 6, will be a triangular at Harlan, where Denison-Schleswig also is, and Saturday, Jan. 8, is the annual Rollin Dyer Invitational.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
The Trojans, with swimmers from Riverside and Clarinda as part of various cooperative agreements, are off to one of their best starts in recent years, with victories over Boone and South Sioux City (Neb.) in recent competitions.
At the most recent meet, a triangular with Carroll, Bryan York picked up a pair of wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.18) and 500-yard freestyle (5:26.05). Keaton Rieken teamed with York to get second place in the 1,000-yard freestyle relay at the Boone Toreador Relays, a meet where the Trojans placed fourth out of six teams, higher than they have in several years.
Another strong meet in the pre-holiday portion of the schedule came at Marshalltown, where Brayden Atkinson figured into a pair of seconds, teaming with Kyler Rieken in the 200-yard freestyle and Alex Lihs in the 400-yard medley.
Seniors on this year’s roster are Atkinson, York, Alex Sampson and Bryce Schmidtke.
The Trojans host their lone home meet of the season Tuesday, when Waukee and the Sioux City Metro cooperative come calling to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.