Salute Gymnastics began the busiest stretch of the season with the River City Classic in Omaha, Nebraska, Feb. 4-6, and the Dream of Spring Meet in Storm Lake, on Feb. 12-13.
Salute had a strong showing at the River City Classic with the Silver and Gold Level teams taking second place as a team, while the Platinum Level Team finished third place.
Individual gymnastics brought home 56 top-three medals. A smaller group traveled to Dream of Spring the following week with nine gymnasts placing in an event.
Watch for more articles on Salute Gymnastics’ recent events coming up in future editions of the News-Telegraph.
River City Classic
Feb. 4-6 at Omaha, Nebraska
Bronze Level
Orion Billings – 6th Place Bars (8.8), 6th Place Beam (9.2)
Ximena Mendez – 2nd Place Vault (9.325), 2nd Place Bars (9.425), 6th Place Beam (9.05), 4th Place Floor (8.9), 4th Place All-Around (36.7)
Giselle Garcia – 4th Place Beam (9.225)
Brinley Knudsen – 6th Place Beam (9.1)
Zaya Cantrell – 4th Place Vault (8.95), 6th Place Bars (9.175), 3rd Place Beam (9.35), 3rd Place Floor (8.8), 4th Place All-Around (36.275)
McKenna Lewis – 3rd Place Bars (9.4)
Trinity Singleton – 2nd Place Bars (9.2), 5th Place Bloor (8.875), 4th Place All-Around (36.025)
Silver Level – 2nd Place Team
Alaina Bruce – 2nd Place Vault (9.35), 5th Place Beam (9.275), 5th Place Floor (8.975), 6th Place All-Around (36.1)
Lily Johnson – 7th Place Vault (9.075)
Lilly Ford – 6th Place Bars (8.95), 2nd Place Beam (9.45), 8th Place Floor (8.925), 4th Place All-Around (36.325)
Amira Wilke – 8th Place Vault (8.825), 3rd Place Beam (9.075), 4th Place Floor (8.9),
Callie Rudy – 8th Place Bars (9.0), 5th Place Beam (9.0), 1st Place Floor (9.075), 5th Place All-Around (35.825)
Molly Stamp – 6th Place Bars (9.125), 2nd Place Beam (9.325), 6th Place Floor (8.75), 4th Place All-Around (36.025)
Meadow Dalby – 7th Place Bars (9.1), 6th Place Beam (8.85),
Lucy McCurdy – 1st Place Vault (9.3), 2nd Place Bars (9.275), 1st place Beam (9.325), 5th Place Floor (8.975), 1st Place All-Around (36.875)
Shelby Johnson – 3rd Place Vault (9.05), 7th Place Bars (9.1), 1st Place Floor (9.25), 3rd Place All-Around (36.35)
Harper Gute – 7th Place Bars (9.1), 6th Place Beam (9.1), 7th Place All-Around (35.95)
Ella Stanerson – 4th Place Floor (9.1)
Cambry Van Ert – 6th Place Vault (9.0), 6th Place Beam (8.8), 1st Place Floor (9.15), 4th Place All-Around (35.9)
Maliaya Mich – 3rd Place Bars (9.175), 7th Place Floor (8.8)
Gold Level – 2nd Place Team
Raelyn Lund – 5th Place Vault (8.525), 2nd Place Bars (8.75), 2nd Place Beam (9.15), 1st Place Floor (9.275), 1st Place All-Around (35.7)
Kayla Atkinson – 7th Place Bars (7.7), 3rd Place Beam (8.8), 7th Place All-Around (32.725)
Nika Duhachek – 3rd Place Bars (8.5), 1st Place Beam (9.525), 5th Place Floor (8.55), 2nd Place All-Around (34.675)
Hope Schmadeke – 2nd Place Vault (8.75), 5th Place Bars (8.4), 4th Place Beam (8.6), 4th Place Floor (8.95), 5th Place All-Around (34.7)
Olivia Olson – 5th Place Vault (8.625), 3rd Place Bars (8.3), 2nd Place Beam (9.2), 1st Place Floor (9.35), 2nd Place All-Around (35.475)
Bella Brock – 6th Place Bars (9.0), 4th Place Beam (8.95), 3rd Place Floor (8.95), 3rd Place All-Around (35.15)
Maggie Cohrs – 2nd Place Vault (8.7), 3rd Place Bars (9.2), 6th Place Beam (8.55), 1st Place Floor (9.025), 2nd Place All-Around (35.475)
Ashlee King – 5th Place Bars (9.025), 6th Place Floor (8.9), 7th Place All-Around (34.475)
Madelynn Gaul – 4th Place Bars (8.6)
Kaitlyn Hickman – 4th Place Vault (8.75), 2nd Place Bars (8.775), 6th Place Beam (8.3), 3rd Place All-Around (34.15)
Jordyn Myers – 3rd Place Vault (8.775), 4th Place Bars (9.375), 1st Place Beam (9.3), 2nd Place Floor (9.2), 1st Place All-Around (36.65)
Platinum Level – 3rd Place Team
Ella Stamp – 6th Place Vault (8.8), 3rd Place Bars (8.45), 3rd Place Beam (9.15), 6th Place Floor (9.025), 3rd Place All-Around (35.425)
Megan Birge – 6th Place Vault (8.9), 6th Place Bars (8.45), 3rd Place Beam (9.0), 2nd Place Floor (9.15), 3rd Place All-Around (35.5)
Allison Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.05), 4th Place Bars (8.7), 3rd Place Beam (9.05), 5th Place All-Around (35.75)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.05), 6th Place Bars (8.15), 4th Place Beam (9.0), 4th Place Floor (9.3), 3rd Place All-Around (35.5)
Morgan Botos – 4th Place Vault (9.0), 3rd Place Bars, (8.5), 5th Place All-Around (35.1)
* * *
Dream of Spring
Feb. 12-13 at Storm Lake
Bronze Level
McKenna Lewis – 7th Place Bars (9.075)
Trinity Singleton – 6th Place Bars (9.025), 5th Place Beam (9.075), 2nd Place Floor (9.3)
Silver Level
Shelby Johnson – 4th Place Floor (9.35)
Maliaya Mich – 5th Place Vault (9.05), 5th Place Bars (9.225), 4th Place Floor (9.075), 6th Place All-Around (35.925)
Lilly Ford – 7th Place Bars (9.2), 7th Place Beam (9.25), 8th Place Floor (9.225), 8th Place All-Around (36.55)
Lily Johnson – 4th Place Beam (8.875)
Gold Level
Ashlee King – 2nd Place Bars (9.025)
Jordyn Myers – 4th Place Vault (8.3), 1st Place Bars (9.5), 4th Place Beam (9.075), 5th Place Floor (9.225), 2nd Place All-Around (36.1)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 2nd Place Vault (9.2), 3rd Place Bars (8.8), 1st Place Beam (9.375), 1st Place Floor (9.275), 1st Place All-Around (36.65)