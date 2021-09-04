What a year it’s been for area softball in the News-Telegraph coverage area.
Atlantic won more games than any previous Trojan squad in school history, and with that placed higher than any other at the state tournament. Exira-EHK reached the regional final, coming within a hair of upending the team that eventually won the state championship.
Griswold reached the regional semifinals, making its deepest post-season run in at least 35 years.
And many other teams had their highlights as well. Indeed, it was an outstanding summer season.
And with that, the News-Telegraph presents its third annual all-softball team. Players who helped win conference championships and trips to Fort Dodge are just a few of the outstanding players being so honored.
As always, honors are based on post-season conference, regional and state honors, statistics and judgement of the News-Telegraph staff. Those players so honored are listed below:
CAPTAIN
Olivia Engler, sr., Atlantic: Three-year starting pitcher for the Trojans learned well from previous ace Ally Anderson, whom she shadowed for two years before becoming the staff ace. Was 23-7 her senior year, and finished with a 63-16 career record. Led the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 270 strikeouts and 1.53 ERA in 187 innings of work, leading the team to a conference title, a school-best 34-win season and a state tournament berth, where the Trojans eventually placed fourth. That’s not counting her offensive contributions, which are many. Selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s all-star series. A unanimous first-team all Hawkeye Ten selection and first-team all-state selection by the IGCA. At state, pitched all 11 innings in a 10-9 quarterfinal-round victory over Anamosa. Is continuing her softball career at Iowa Central Community College.
PITCHER
Macy Emgarten, jr., Exira-EHK: Helped the Spartans overcome a late regular-season slump to earn their way into the Iowa Class 1A regional final, pitching well in a 1-0 loss to Newell-Fonda (the eventual state champion); her pitching also resulted in more dramatic post-season victories, including a 1-0 triumph over Audubon in the quarterfinals. Her line in a 20-4 season: 1.44 ERA, and an Rolling Valley Conference-best 213 strikeouts in 155.1 innings of work. Also a leader at the plate, with a .395 batting agerage and 25 RBI. A unanimous first-team all-RVC pick, earned first-team all-state honors and made all-state for the second year in a row.
Karly Millikan, fresh., Griswold: Has led the Tigers to their second-straight Corner Confernece championship, and led the team to its first regional semifinal appearance in at least 30 years. In a 15-2 season, had a league-best 137 strikeouts and 1.54 ERA in 109.1 innings of work. Was first-team all-Corner Conference
Helen Riker, jr., CAM: Retired 21 straight batters and allowed just two baserunners in a 2-0 upset victory over Exira-EHK for the highlight of the Cougar ace’s 10-10 season. Had 193 strikeouts as part of her 1.36 ERA in 133.1 innings of work. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
CATCHER
Alyssa Derby, sr., Atlantic: Drove in 50 runs off 27 extra-base hits, five of them home runs, while posting a .444 batting average and .531 on-base percentage. Threw out six opposing baserunners attempting to steal in 19 attempts. A unanimous first-team all Hawkeye Ten selection and an Iowa Girls Coaches Association second-team all-state pick, and one of several five-year letterwinners for the Trojans.
Hannah Thygesen, jr., Audubon: A strong three-sport athlete who caught 16 opposing baserunners trying to steal. Offensively, hit .276 and drove in 21 runs. Was one of several Wheelers with three home runs. Was first-team all-Western Iowa Conference
INFIELD
Shay Burmeister, soph., Exira-EHK: Second for the Spartans with a .347 batting average and 14 RBI; stole a team-best 18 bases. A second-team all-state selection in Class 1A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, also earned a unanimous first-team all-Rolling Valley Conference honor.
Kennedy Goergen, sr., Atlantic: Five-year letterwinner who was a reliable first baseman most of those years, with her 97.3% fielding percentage a team best (three errors in 113 total chances, with 98 solo and 12 assists). Was also a strong No. 2 pitcher, with a 11-0 record and a 1.14 ERA in 49.1 innings, striking out 51. First-team all Hawkeye Ten selection.
Jada Jensen, soph., Atlantic: The standout of the new class of softball players for the Trojans, with a .389 batting average, with two home runs among her 44 hits, which brought in 26 runs. Had the game-winning bases-loaded hit in the marathon victory over Anamosa at the state tournament. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Haylee Pennock, sr., Griswold: Was first-team all-Corner Conference and a second-team all-state selection in Class 1A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
OUTFIELD
Madison Botos, sr., Atlantic: On a team that uses baserunning as its bread-and-butter (130 stolen bases), the five-year letterwinner stole a team-high 24. First-team all Hawkeye Ten selection who was the quarterback of the outfield the past four seasons.
Anna Kelley, jr., Griswold: Was all over the outfield as its quarterback, and a key reason both offensively and defensively in helping the Trojans to a 26-2 season and a regional semifinal appearance. Hit .521 and had 11 extra-base hits, with 38 runs and 36 RBIs. One of five first-team all-Corner Conference picks; she also was an Iowa Class 1A second-team all-state pick by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Kailey Jones, sr., AHSTW: Split her time in the outfield and on the mound and proved to be one of the most athletic players in southwest Iowa. Her 1.37 ERA was the result of 81.2 innings, where she struck out 61 and allowed a .215 batting average. Was first-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Katelyn Nielsen, sr., Audubon: Veteran outfielder for the Wheelers had 14 extra-base hits, including three home runs, all part of a .357 season at the plate. Honorable mention pick all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in Class 1A.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Elly Henderson, eighth, Riverside: An instant star who was among the top hitters in the Western Iowa Confernece, with a .423 batting average, having 33 hits and 24 runs. Was second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Ally Meyers, jr., AHSTW: Fielding was a very strong suit, with just two errors in 146 total chances for a 98.6% accuracy rate (129 solo, 15 assists). Had 15 stolen bases and a team-best .400 batting average. Also saw pitching duty, where she had a 1.99 ERA in 45.2 innings of work. Honorable mention Class 1A all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Mollie Rasmussen, jr., Exira-EHK: Her 16 RBIs was second-best for the Spartans, and had one of the team’s two home runs. Also contributed with pitching, going 2-2 on the year. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
UTILITY
Makenna Askeland, soph., Griswold: A first-team all-Corner Conference selection who hit .386, a total that included 32 hits (six doubles and six home runs included in that total) and an on-base percentage of .386. Her 35 RBIs was a Tiger-best.
Mallory Behnken, jr., CAM: Had a .397 batting average and a .472 on-base percentage, with seven doubles and 15 RBIs as the result of 31 hits. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference and honorable mention pick all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in Class 1A.
Emma Follmann, fresh., CAM: One of the Rolling Valley Conference’s top freshmen – she was second-team all-conference – she had a .303 average and drove in 11 runs on her 30 hits, eight which went for extra bases. Also picked up a pair of wins in the pitching circle in just nine innings of work.
Kenna Ford, sr., Riverside: Was first-team all-Western Iowa Conference and a third-team all-state selection in Class 1A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Will continue her softball career at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Natalie Hagadon, jr., AHSTW: A team-high 23 RBI off a .341 batting average highlighted the season. Was second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Maddy Holtz, jr., CAM: Hit .330 with 12 RBIs, and had a Cougar-best 13 stolen bases. Honorable mention all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Madalyn Kelsey, sr., ACGC: The strongest batter in the Chargers’ lineup, with a .467 average and 42 RBIs; her 42 hits included 16 extra base hits (eight doubles and eight home runs). Had just three errors in 134 chances for a 97.8% fielding average. Her efforts were part of the Chargers’ first winning season in school history, second best on the team. Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference and an honorable mention pick all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in Class 2A.
EmmaKay McClain, sr., ACGC: Stole a team-high 26 bass. Her 24 RBIs was part of a 298 batting average. Also had a 1-0 record on the mound with 49 strikeouts in 89.2 innings of work. Was honorable mention all-West Central Activities Conference
Lauren Nicholas, sr., Atlantic: Had a .302 batting average with 25 RBIs. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Alisa Partridge, soph., Exira-EHK: Had a .303 batting average and drove in 13 runs, and swiped 11 bases as well. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Caroline Pellett, sr., Atlantic: Was a perfect 20-for-20 in stolen base attempts. Was one of eight Trojan starters who had a batting average above .300 (hers was .319), part of an area-high .350 team batting average. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Continuing her softball career at Simpson College. As one of several five-year letterwinners for the Trojans who departs, will leave some big shoes to fill.
Brenna Rossell, jr., Griswold: A solid No. 2 pitcher for the Tigers, going 10-0, thanks to a 2.11 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 59.2 innings of work. Had 12 RBIs off 27 hits. Was first-team all-Corner Conference.
McKenan Wiechman, jr., Griswold: Had the best fielding average of all the Tigers, with a 98% accuracy rate; just five errors in 250 chances (235 solo, 10 assist), part of a team that had a 94% fielding percentage overall. Hit .380 and drove in 23 runs. Was first-team all-Corner Conference