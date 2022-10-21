102222-nt-audubonfb01.jpg

Evan Alt attempts a gain for Audubon on the kickoff return Friday, Oct. 21, at Remsen.

 Allen Hamil/LeMars Daily Sentinel

REMSEN – Each of the five earlier matchups between Audubon and Remsen St. Mary's were competitive, and for the most part down-to-the-wire contests.

Trending Food Videos