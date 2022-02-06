OAKLAND – The Riverside wrestling team is peaking at the right time,
On the strength of five sectional champions, the Bulldogs captured the team championship with 209 points, edging Bedford-Lenox by 22 points.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was 126-pound Jace Rose, a two-time fourth-place state placewinner who is among the top contenders for a state championship this winter. Rose, a senior who’s 40-4 on the year, pinned his way to a championship, both his wins coming in less than a minute, including a 50-second blitz of Bedford-Lenox’s Dylan Stein in the title match.
Also winning titles for Riverside were Davis Bramman (106), Taven Moore (132), Nolan Moore (152) and Brok Comstock (220). Runner-up finishers, who also advance, are Jett Rose (138), Brody Zimmerman (182) and Nate Messerschmidt (285). Nolan Moore, a qualifier for state last year, got a major decision in his championship match, while. Taven Moore and Comstock got pins to win their titles.
ACGC, which placed fourth teamwise, has three still alive. Moving on were 2021 state qualifier Tegan Slaybaugh (113) and Gavin Sloss (120), both sectional champions; and runner-up Dawson Muller (160). Slaybaugh capped his sectional title with an 11-2 win over Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley. Sloss pinned his only opponent, Bedford-Lenox’s Chase England, to advance, while Muller won a wrestleback to advance.
Griswold saw its season end, but did get a strong performance by Cale Swain at 170, who went 2-1 on the afternoon. A late escape in his wrestleback match wasn’t enough in a gritty 9-6 loss to West Central Valley’s Gage Davis. Swain finished his junior season 11-11 and is expected to anchor a program that will welcome a number of incoming freshman next winter.
Beford-Lenox and West Central Valley finished 2-3, each advancing six.
The district meet is Saturday, Feb. 12, in Underwood. The regional dual team meet awaits in the meantime, taking place Tuesday with coach Casey Conover’s squad going to Logan-Magnolia.
Iowa Class 1A Sectional
Saturday, Feb. 5, at Oakland
Team scores: 1. Riverside 209 (8), 2. Bedford-Lenox 187 (6), 3. West Central Valley 169 (6), 4. ACGC 166 (3), 5. Southwest Valley 132 (4), 6. East Union 82 (0), 7. East Mills 46 (1), 8. Griswold 22 (0).
Advancing wrestlers
106: 1. Davis Bramman (Riv), 2. Mizael Gomez (BL). 113: 1. Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC), 2. Braeden Maeder (SWV). 120: 1. Gavin Sloss (ACGC), 2. Chase England (BL). 126: 1. Jace Rose (Riv), 2. Dylan Stein (BL). 132: 1. Taven Moore (Riv), 2. Ian Forsythe (SWV). 138: 1. Dalton Kitzman (BL), 2. Jett Rose (Riv). 145: 1. Ryan Stortenbecker (EM), 2. Braiden Beane (WCV). 152: 1. Nolan Moore (Riv), Blaise Beane (WCV). 160: 1. Kaedon Lindsay (WCV), 2. Dawson Muller (ACGC). 170: 1. Bradlee Grantz (SWV), 2. Gage Davis (WCV). 182: 1. Jake Cox (BL), 2. Brody Zimmerman (Riv). 195: 1. Colin Jacobs (SWV), 2. Zach Teague (WCV). 220: 1. Brok Comstock (Riv), 2. Ayden Phippen (WCV). 285: 1. Devin Whipple (BL), 2. Nate Messerschmidt (Riv).
ACGC results
113: Tegan Slaybaugh, 1st. 120: Gavin Sloss, 1st. 126: Tatum Bates, 5th. 132: Jackson Pfrang, 3rd. 138: Justin Davis, 5th. 145: Tanner Herskowitz, 5th. 152: Cayden Jensen, 3rd. 160: Dawson Muller, 2nd. 182: Bryce Rochholz, 4th. 195: Cooper Tunik, 4th. 220: Michael Fuller, 3rd. 285: Payton Jacobe, 3rd.
Griswold results
152: Tony Bennett, DNP. 170: Cale Swain, 3rd. 182: Isaiah Valdivia, 6th.
Riverside results
106: Davis Bramman, 1st. 113: Dalton Smith, 3rd. 120: Kellen Oliver, 3rd. 126: Jace Rose, 1st. 132: Taven Moore, 1st. 138: Jett Rose, 2nd. 145: Austyn Fisher, 6th. 152: Nolan Moore, 1st. 160: Eduardo Mosqueda-Cruz, DNP. 170: Justin Wilson, 6th. 182: Brody Zimmerman, 2nd. 220: Brok Comstock, 1st. 285: Nate Messerschmidt, 2nd.