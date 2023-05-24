Salute Gymnastics competed at the Iowa State Championships March 31- April 2. Salute competed against 37 gyms from across Iowa and had a very strong showing. In addition to the 11 gold medals, Salute also brought home 8 silver medals and 16 bronze medals. Salute also qualified 23 gymnasts for the Region 4 Regional Championships.
Out of the 37 teams competing, Salute Gymnastics won 2 top 10 team awards with the Silver Level Team placing 9th, and the Platinum Level Team placing 10th.
On April 23-25, Salute took 12 gymnasts to the Regional Championships in Minneapolis, MN. The Regional Championships include the top gymnasts from 7 states including Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Another strong showing by Salute was highlighted by Lucy McCurdy winning the gold medal on bars, and Allison Middents won gold on vault.
The championships wrap up the competitive season for this year. Salute now goes to work on new skills and building the team for next year.
Individual awards at Iowa State Championships include:
Bronze Level
Makenzie Ellison – 6th Place Beam (9.225)
Elena Sieren – 3rd Place Bars (9.325), 3rd Place Beam (9.4)
Caia Van Ert – 4th Place Vault (9.125)
Charlie Boots – 2nd Place Beam (9.4), 6th Place Floor (9.05)
Kate Henningsen – 7th Place Vault (9.125), 6th Place Bars (9.225), 4th Place Beam (9.125)
Amelia McBride – 5th Place Beam (9.275)
Macy Miller – 6th Place Vault (9.125), 4th Place Beam (9.275)
Jenner Richter – 2nd Place Beam (9.5)
Brinley Knudsen – 3rd Place Vault (9.075)
Addison Vogl – 5th Place Bars (9.375), 6th Place Beam (9.3), 7th Place Floor (8.775), 6th Place All-Around (36.475)
Silver Level – 9th Place Team
Maliaya Mich – 3rd Place Vault (9.2), 3rd Place Bars (9.475), 4th Place Beam (9.3), 3rd Place All-Around (36.725)
Hendryx Coffman – 4th Place Vault (9.05), 6th Place Floor (8.95)
Ella Stanerson – 1st Place Vault (9.225), 5th Place Bars (9.225), 1st Place Beam (9.475), 3rd Place All-Around (36.6)
Cambry Van Ert – 2nd Place Vault (9.375), 3rd Place Beam (9.375), 1st Place Floor (9.325), 2nd Place All-Around (37.25)
Harper Gute – 1st Place Vault (9.425), 4th Place Bars (9.425), 5th Place Beam (9.3), 3rd Place All-Around (37.075)
Shelby Johnson – 3rd Place Vault (9.05), 3rd Place Bars (9.525), 4th Place Beam (9.475), 3rd Place Floor (9.125), 2nd Place All-Around (37.175)
Lucy McCurdy – 4th Place Bars (9.475), 3rd Place Beam (9.525), 1st Place Floor (9.175), 4th Place All-Around (36.95)
Ximena Mendez – 4th Place Bars (9.375), 6th Place Beam (9.15), 5th Place Floor (8.8), 4th Place All-Around (36.3)
Molly Stamp – 5th Place Beam (9.15)
Callie Rudy – 4th Place Beam (9.275), 7th Place Floor (8.85)
Gold Level
Madelynn Gaul – 7th Place Bars (9.1), 3rd Place Beam (9.1)
Olivia Linde – 6th Place Bars (9.1), 7th Place All-Around (34.925)
Macy Schuler – 5th Place Vault (8.8), 2nd Place Bars (9.375)
Kayla Atkinson – 6th Place Bars (8.9), 4th Place Beam (9.05)
Nika Duhachek – 5th Place Beam (9.025), 6th Place All-Around (35.3)
Ashlee King – 5th Place Bars (9.125), 7th Place Beam (8.75), 6th Place Floor (9.2), 6th Place All-Around (35.65)
Alaina Bruce – 2nd Place Vault (8.775), 6th Place Beam (8.65), 6th Place All-Around (35.225)
Platinum Level – 10th Place Team
Raelyn Lund – 1st Place Vault (9.1), 6th Place Bars (8.6), 3rd Place Beam (9.3), 4th Place Floor (9.3), 4th Place All-Around (36.3)
Allison Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.125), 1st Place Bars (9.15), 5th Place Beam (9.25), 4th Place Floor (9.175), 1st Place All-Around (36.7)
Ella Stamp – 3rd Place Bars (8.975), 4th Place Floor (8.975), 4th Place All-Around (35.175)
Jordyn Myers – 4th Place Vault (8.825)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 5th Place Vault (8.675), 1st Place Beam (9.55), 1st Place Floor (9.425), 2nd Place All-Around (36.35)
Megan Birge – 5th Place Vault (8.575), 6th Place Floor (9.25)
Individual awards at Regional Championships include
Silver Level
Cambry Van Ert – 4th Place Vault (9.375), 7th Place Bars (9.25), 7th Place Floor (9.05), 6th Place All-Around (36.775)
Shelby Johnson – 3rd Place Vault (9.125), 3rd Place Bars (9.325), 4th Place Beam (9.225), 6th Place Floor (9.15), 3rd Place All-Around (36.825)
Lucy McCurdy – 1st Place Bars (9.4), 5th Place Beam (9.25), 3rd Place Floor (9.25), 6th Place All-Around (36.6)
Ximena Mendez – 4th Place Vault (9.125), 6th Place Floor (9.35)
Amira Wilke – 7th Place Beam (9.325)
Gold Level
Isabelle South – 9th Place Vault (8.925)
Nika Duhachek – 7th Place Beam (9.0)
Ashlee King – 9th Place Bars (9.05)
Platinum Level
Allison Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.225), 3rd Place Floor (9.275), 3rd Place All-Around (35.825)