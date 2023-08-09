ATLANTIC – Matt Weresh continued his run of dominance at Atlantic’s annual Tournament of Champions a year ago.
After taking a three-stroke lead over Zach Christianson going into the third and final day of the golf tournament, Weresh put the event away with a trio of birdies to handily win the event for the fourth time.
It took until the third day to settle a tight race in the Senior Division, a birdie on the first playoff hole allowing Darby McLaren to push past Bill Matzdorf. It was McLaren’s first title in his first time playing the Senior Division.
In the Super Senior Division, Rick Thompson took the field for the third year in a row, winning with a 1-under 137 in two days of competition, beating John Willmore by five strokes.
All three divisional champions and their runners up are slated to be back, and a mix of past champions, newcomers and veterans will round out this weekend’s 2023 Tournament of Champions Field.
This year’s three-day event runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13, at Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
First tee-offs each day are at 8:30 am. Pairings for first-day competition were unveiled Tuesday. Awards will be presented at about 4 p.m. Sunday, after the final scores are tabulated.
Live tee times, results and pairings may be tracked at www.theagcc.com.
EVENT GLANCE
TOC co-director Matt Mullenix noted that the field, which switched to an open format a year ago, has 113 golfers registered as of Tuesday, up from 104 a year ago. There’s been a marked increase in younger golfers, including some who competed at the college level and have continued to compete in events since.
“It’s been like that (with a lot of younger golfers),” said Mullenix, who once again is working with Doug Leonard in organizing the festivities. “They’ve been doing a lot of golfing competitively over the summer, and we’ve got Matt Gearheart and others who’ve been successful at the collegiate level, like Jake Olsen and Evan Schuler, and they’re bringing some of their buddies from college to compete. So that’s where it becomes competitive.”
The organizers have been pleased with the continued increase in turnout. This year’s Championship Open division has 74 entries, up from 60 a year ago. That includes last year’s top three: Weresh, Christianson and Martens. The Senior and Super Senior divisions could also be very competitive and fun to watch from a fan standpoint.
“We feel pretty positive about changing (to an open tournament),” said Mullenix. “And we’re excited about what we have and that we have a very competitive field.
“Each of our divisions have unique participants and that’s what makes it fun,” he continued. “And it’ll be fun to see how course plays with the recent rain we’ve had ... it’ll be very nice and soft, and there a chance of rain (today), so we’ll see if that will make course even softer. And it won’t be scorching hot.”
A couple of popular features from a year ago are back.
On Friday and Saturday, the low 18-hole scorer for each day will win a Scottie Cameron putter. A long-drive contest on hole No. 7 Friday evening. On Saturday, there will be a gathering for golfers and AGCC members, including Dueling Pianos, auction and a buffet-style dinner.
Also on the planning committee are Dustin McLaren, Zach Christianson and Jeff Goergen ... same as in the past.
DIVISIONAL RACES
Championship Open Division: Matt Weresh blitzed his way to a fourth title, with birdies on three of four straight holes – holes No. 8, 9 and 11 – to build on his three-stroke lead going into the final day of the tournament.
Weresh, who won in 2004, 2005 and 2020, won with a 201 to take the Championship Open Division. Zach Christianson finished with a 206 to take second for the second year in a row and his third overall runner-up finish; he birdied on the last two holes for his finish. Ross Martens, who won in 2021, took third with a 206, while Eric Boehlert rounded out the top four with a 207.
Weresh, Christianson and Martens all return for 2023, and they’ll be joined by several other champions from the past 10 years, including Brad Hartkopf (2013), Chris Nelson (2014), Evan Schuler (2015), Alex Bireline (2016), Andrew Martin (2017), Derek Jacobsen (2018) and Nathan Zimmerman (2019).
CAM junior-to-be Chase Jahde, who took fourth-place medalist at the Iowa Class 1A state boys’ golf meet this past spring, is also part of the field, as are Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee (a Class 1A state qualifier) and district meet qualifier Hogan Hook. Ryan Hawkins, the Atlantic standout who recently announced plans to continue his professional career in the European League in Pistoia, Italy, after a year with the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate, has also entered, as are current or recent Atlantic standouts Matt Gearheart, Tristan Hayes, Drey Newell, Jake Olsen and Ben Renaud.
Senior Division: McLaren and his twin brother, Dustin, are both entered and will be among the top contenders for the title. Matzdorff, the runner-up from last year, is back, and Rick Carter is a 2012 Open Division winner and is listed as a contender.
Super Senior Division: Thompson has dominated this two-day event in recent years and will be seeking his fourth consecutive title. Miller, the Senior division winner from 2021, moves to this division and will be one of the challengers. Also back are John Willmore, runner-up the past two years and a previous winner, along with Mick Allen, Arnie Leistead and Kim Peters.