DES MOINES – ACGC’s Austin Kunkle made it a double in the two main sprint events, the 100- and 200-meter dashes, at the Iowa Class 1A state track meet.
A little while later, the Riverside girls 4x400-meter relay defended their state title and, in the process, won their second relays title of the weekend.
Two titles for each school.
And then all that top-3 hardware for Audubon and CAM.
Where to begin?
It’s just so hard to find a good starting place when your coverage area’s track teams have had such a successful weekend.
How about the Lady Dawgs and their successful defense of the 4x400-meter relay, and lead-off leg Veronica Schechinger struggling to find words to describe the feeling.
“I was just ... I started to run with these guys this year,” said Schechinger before describing the feeling of being a state champion: “Amazing.”
Unlike last year, there was a little bit more drama as the Lady Dawgs didn’t lead until relatively late in the race. Anchor leg Carly Henderson kept a couple of strides ahead of AGWSR’s Brynn Smith before the Lady Dawg sophomore crossed the line at 4:03.07, 0.45 seconds ahead of Smith.
Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson were back from last year’s champion, which also had Macy Woods and Izzy Bluml, and won it in 4:06.16. Last year, Bluml’s anchor leg won it by two seconds.
“Feels great. I know I was really scared and I knew that girl (Smith) was coming close and I just had to gut check that last hundred,” said Carly Henderson. “I was all out with 150 (meters) and 500 I was full speed, and I knew I was hitting the wall there, but I knew I couldn’t slow up.”
Moments earlier, Elly Henderson was on the 4x100-meter relay, which came in third.
“Yesterday was a lot harder than today’s, because you have a lot of rest and it’s hard for me to get going again,” she said. In the 4x400, she made her biggest move “probably midway through the backstretch to the 100 (meter) spot, and I tried to give it my all the last 100.”
Erickson had to chase AGSWR and Central Elkader the first few hundred meters but finally passed them down the stretch, and then Carly Henderson brought it home.
“We knew it’d be kind of hard to replace Izzy,” she said. “She was a huge factor in our team. I didn’t see myself taking her leg of the race but I think I filled her spot well.”
Riverside finished fourth in the team standings with 30 points, in what was a very competitive Class 1A slate. Calamus-Wheatland, from eastern Iowa, won the team title with 38 points, followed by runner-up Nashua-Plainfield (33) and AGWSR of Ackley (30).
ACGC SPRINT STAR
A year ago, Austin Kunkle had a pair of fourth-place finishes in his specialty, the sprints.
This year, he swept then titles, winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and in record-setting style.
With a time of 10.52, Kunkle set a new Class 1A state record, clipping Lisbon’s Baylor Spiedel by 0.07 seconds.
About an hour later, Kunkle was back on the track as he took home his second gold medal, winning the 200-meter dash in 21.69, another state record. George-Little Rock’s Isaiah Johnson was 0.13 behind for second.
Both were the first state championships for the Chargers in boys’ track.
Not bad for someone who didn’t even qualify in 2021.
“Feels awesome. I was ready for this moment a year ago and it’s awesome to be here,” said Kunkle after winning the 200. “Just all the hard work, the hard practices, the ups and downs and it’s great to end this season on a high note.”
In the 200, he and Johnson were even coming around the curve, and it was the Charger who kicked in down the final few meters to win.
It’s quite a feeling to cross the finish line in a sprint event.
“The atmosphere is crazy,” said Kunkle. “It’s just great to be here and words can’t describe it, really.”
Kunkle came back to anchor the 4x100-meter relay to sixth place, following Brock Littler, Jedd Weinkoetz and Lance Bunde.
The four top-eight finishes added up to a fifth-place team finish for the Chagrers, their highest in school history. Lisbon was the team champion.
AUDUBON, CAM SHINE
What a day for Audubon senior Madison Steckler.
She had earlier reached the finals in both the 200-meter dash and the 100-meter hurdles. Both preliminary times were in the middle: fourth in the 200, sixth in the hurdles.
From nowhere, she came through with two top-three medals.
Silver in the 100-meter hurdles, at 15.30, and bronze in the 100 in 25.26.
Wow, what a day and a send-off for one of the key leaders in the Audubon girls’ track program’s success over the past three years.
“What a shock,” said Steckler after the hurdles runner-up finish. “Coming in I was seeded sixth and I didn’t know what to expect because I had some good girls in front of me. I just went out and gave it my all.”
She got off to a great start and shook off the pressure to carry on a rich tradition of success in hurdle events for the Wheelers.
“It feels good to be able to carry that success on,” she said.
The CAM boys’ shook off a bad finish and a fourth-place time in the boys’ shuttle hurdle relay to place both Sam Foreman and Jack Follmann in the top six of the 110-meter hurdles.
Foreman finished third at 15.09, Follmann coming in at 15.31.
They were the second and fourth legs of the shuttle hurdle relay, which was eyeing its first event state championship on the boys’ side. They were on pace to do so and clip Lisbon, but at the last hurdle of the anchor leg, Foreman hit a bit hard and tumbled, but still recovered to salvage fourth in 1:01.21.
“That shuttle didn’t go as planned, but I think I had it but on that last hurdle, I just hit it a little too hard and spun be around,” said Foreman, a senior. “I felt great out there (in the 110-meter hurdles). It wasn’t my best time, but it felt good to compete and there were some fast kids in my heat. Felt good to get third out there.
“It’s been great,” he continued. “Especially Hurdle U here and felt great to put my name up there among the greats. Jack, I’ve watched him grow up all these years and he’s done well and improved every year, and Collin Bower has done well and if he works at it, he’ll be pretty good one day.”
Also finishing in the top five: Exira-EHK’s Cash Emgarten. He was fifth, at 22.472, which gives him plenty of momentum going into his senior year.
Lots of potential for him, a lot of observers say.
“Hopefully, not yet,” he said when asked if he’s peaked. “I hope next year and PR better and get down to the 21s. My goal I was hoping to win it, but Kunkle’s pretty fast and my goal was to get top-five and I did that.”
Progression has been great for Emgarten in the sprints. A year ago, he just missed the cut of making the state meet in the 200, as he was the first one out. He battled illness at mid-season to come back and capture a state meet spot.
“Last year was iffy, as I was in the 24s,” he said. “The district meet (in 2022) I got 23.2 and I just built off that and got better throughout the season. (Last year) motivated me to get back here this year and I got top five. I just continued to grind and that helped me a lot.”
OTHER FINISHES
Also on Saturday:
Girls sprint medley relay:
- Riverside was 13th, with Emma Gordon, Adaline Martens, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson finishing in 1:54.45.
Boys sprint medley relay:
- CAM placed eighth, with Kegan Croghan combining with Foreman, Bower and Maas to finish in 1:36.93. Riverside’s Jaxon Gordon, Mason McCready, Ayden Salais and Grady Jeppesen combined for an 11th-place finish, at 1:37.30.
Boys 800-meter run:
- Audubon’s Zeke Konkler was 19th at 2:03.40. Right behind was CAM’s Gavin Clayton, 20th at 2:03.40. Both were personal bests.
Girls 800- and 1500-meter runs:
- ACGC’s Ava Campbell was a dual-event qualifier, coming in 13th in the 800 at 2:23.93, and 19th in the 1500 at 5:07.15.
Girls 100-meter dash: Veronica Andrusyshyn capped off a great weekend for Riverside and career for the Lady Dawgs, the senior finishing fifth at 12.90 in the finals.