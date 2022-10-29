FORT DODGE – Gee, it's hard to think of just the right way, to find the right words to tell the story of how best friends and Atlantic teammates Ava Rush and Claire Pellett ended their seasons on "the deck" of the Lakeside Golf Course clubhouse.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos