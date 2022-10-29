FORT DODGE – Gee, it's hard to think of just the right way, to find the right words to tell the story of how best friends and Atlantic teammates Ava Rush and Claire Pellett ended their seasons on "the deck" of the Lakeside Golf Course clubhouse.
At mid-race of the Iowa Class 3A state girls' race, both Rush and Pellett were running well but just inside the top 30.
Somewhere in the final mile and a half or so, the Trojan senior and junior found their stride and began passing runners.
And in the end, it finished up with Rush's ninth-place finish with a time of 19:26.
A lucky 13 seconds later, Pellett broke the finish line and claimed 15th.
Maybe that's how you write the story ... just say what they did and say that it was an awesome finish for an outstanding career for Rush and a fantastic setup for what should be an outstanding senior season next fall for Pellett.
For Rush, it just might be bragging rights. Karsyn, who made the meet in 2018 as part of a team effort, was on hand to cheer her younger sister on, while Payton had also given moral support for Ava. Both competed at the state meet back in the day.
"My family is one of my biggest supporters and knowing you're supported all the time is the best feeling," said Rush. "I've had a great support system throughout the years. It's definitely a bittersweet moment but I've got a great family and Claire's my family too and having them here supporting me is great."
For Pellett, it was just more evidence that she's one of the best at coming on as of late, but she'd tell you it's not just her own hard work and dedication to being a great athlete.
"Honestly, I can attribute that to our team and we've been pushing each other throughout the year," she said. "We've been trying to get our goals and I'm so proud of our team. To see how Ava's improved and how each girl improved was an incredible feeling."
Coach Dan Vargason was pleased with how Rush and Pellett went out and took care of business Saturday.
"There's kids that don't get to run here and not only did they get to run here, but Ava ends her career on the deck," he said. "Ava just finished a phenomenal career with a ninth-place finish, and Claire coming in 15th as a junior."
Both were state qualifiers last year, with Rush finishing 48th and Pellett 85th. Saturday marked tremendous moves up.
Sticking to race strategy was a big factor in their success on the course.
"You've got to know if you run your race, you'll be able to end the way you want," said Rush.
"The experience from last year really helped a lot, because when we got out I was in the 40s ... and I figured that was a pretty good spot because I could pick people off and still be about where I wanted to be," agreed Pellett.
FIRST-TIME MOMENTS
Two other Trojans ran for the first time at the state meet, and it's that experience both say will help them in the future.
In the girls' race, Belle Berg, who rounded out the Trojan trio of girls competing in Fort Dodge, came in 85th with a time of 21:07.
"Everybody says it's a fast race and you've got to get out," said Berg. "I thought I kind of got out and when I got to the middle I realized people were still getting out and had to keep that competitive edge the entire race.
The Trojan boys' lone qualifier, Devon Fields, also had a good outing for his first time at state, finishing the tour of the course in 18:04, good for 103rd place.
"I felt good starting and mid-race I thought, I need to slow down and I think I slowed it down too much and let people go in front of me," he said. "Overall I thought it was a very good race."
Berg says she's hopeful that her experiences this year will help her and her team in the future. Hanging out with the team and the camaraderie of teammates was her season's highlight.
"It was just nice to come here and see how everything worked," she said. "Hopefully next year we can all come together and do better. We want the whole team to come with us next year and build off what we did this season."
For Fields, his goal is simple.
"I just plan to get better, and cut some time," he said. "I think running the course and having a fun time was the best experience so far."
Vargason said of Berg and Fields, "Belle, coming here and getting her feet wet and seeing what this is about and seeing the competition. Same with Devon. It's four kids who came up here and competed ... this program is all about each other and every kid on this team. They had teammates up here supporting them and other community members coming up and we're incredibly thankful for the support. It was great to see them race today."
With 13 of the 14 top runners back – only Rush departs, as she has just an all-star senior meet remaining – the big question will be who will fill Ava's shoes.
"We have a big reason to be excited going into the offseason," said Vargason.
Ballard senior Paityn Noe was the clear winner of the girls' race, and in a big way. She breezed through the 3.1-mile course in 16:48 to win by more than a minute and a half over Solon's Kayla Young. The boys' race was far more dramatic, with Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn winning in 15:32, two seconds ahead of runner-up Jeddiah Osgood of Marion.