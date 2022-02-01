On Monday night, the AHSTW Vikings hosted a crucial boy’s game against the Grand View Christian Thunder.
There was a lot riding on this game because both teams were undefeated up until this match. One team would leave the night defeated, finally. The energy throughout the gymnasium was electric. With massive support from both teams, the bleachers were packed with spectators eager to see how the game would play out. Grand View holds the No. 1 ranking in Iowa Class 1A and the Vikings, at No. 4, knew this was going to be a difficult team to beat, but the Vikings were up to the challenge.
The Vikings came out ready to fight. After taking a small lead in the first quarter, they seemed to quickly find their rhythm. They were communicating effectively, correctly executing well-rehearsed plays and they were on the constant attack on both the defense and the offense.
The Vikings head coach, G.G. Harris was actively communicating with the boys both on and off the court which seemed to keep them focused and encouraged. It was clear to see that this team values teamwork.
Grand View seemed to struggle to keep up at the start, but eventually took the lead in the second quarter, frustrating the Vikings. Despite an ever-creeping lead against them, the Vikings increased their defense to keep up. They were constantly attacking the ball, allowing them to create effective and important steal aways. The Vikings were able to use time to their advantage better than Grand View, allowing them to run down the clock more effectively and their constant rebounding gave them more opportunities at the net. However, this did not stop Grand View from keeping the lead.
In thrilling fourth quarter, every time Grand View would score, The Vikings would respond with a score themselves. The crowd would roar with excitement with each shot made. This kept the boys motivated to keep attacking, despite the fatigue starting to sink in. The Vikings were able to shorten the Thunder lead by five points making the game a nail-biter.
The Vikings wanted this victory, so they increased their attack, but this caused them to make some mistakes giving Grand View too many free throw attempts that quickly increased their lead once again. With seconds left on the clock, the Vikings never backed down and fought hard until the very end. Grand View came out victorious with a final score of 72-67.
Despite the loss, Harris was immensely proud of his team and the way they played.
“We are super proud of our effort and fight. If we didn’t get a chance to score, we got multiple stops and we kept fighting. We knew that we were up against some road blocks, but we never stopped attacking, “ said Harris.
Harris noted he was pleased with his teams effective communication skills.
“Our goal is to play at a high level, but we also focus on communicating at a high level too. It’s a loud atmosphere, they can’t always hear me so they have to be able to communicate on the floor and I’m proud of how well they were able to do that tonight.”
AHSTW (17-1) had a 22-point game from Raydden Grobe and 21 from Kyle Sternberg, 14 from Brayden Lund. Josh Sanderson had 19 to lead Grand View Christian (20-0), and 13 from Josh Baucum.
Harris remains hopeful that they will get another chance at playing Grand View again.
“We are hungry. We aren’t happy with losing and we believe that we can be the No. 1 seed and we hope to get a second chance to prove that,” he said.