ATLANTIC – The game Tuesday night was far better for Atlantic's girls' basketball team vs. Clarinda.
It took a "motivational" time out to light the spark.
Coach Dan Vargason called time midway through the second quarter, his team up by just four, 16-12, against the Cardinals.
The result for the Trojans? A stifling defensive effort that saw Clarinda score just six points the rest of the night, including two in the entire second half.
"There was some good motivation after that second half and our energy on defense brought it offensively and we took care of business after that," said Vargason.
Jada Jensen scored a game-high 15 points, despite playing limited minutes the second half. Aubrey Guyer had 10 and Madison Huddleson nine, six each from Malena Woodward and Paytn Harter and four from Aspen Niklasen to round things out.
The coach said that there was a marked difference between Tuesday's effort and the 23-point loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert.
"Effort. Plain and simple. Our energy level was there. I don't want to say we didn't play hard but I don't think (against St. Albert) we played with the same level or intensity."
The Trojans improved to 4-9 on the season and host Harlan Friday night.