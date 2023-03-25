ATLANTIC – High expectations and new plateaus.
That’s been the mindset of the Atlantic girls’ soccer team in recent seasons, and last year’s record-setting season put the Trojans in unchartered waters in program history.
A record-setting 32 goals by one of the most prolific players in program history. Eleven wins, the most since the program began, and a regional first-round victory over Carroll.
And now, even higher goals, such as legitimately placing themselves in the conversation for a regional final appearance.
Steps forward.
“Two years ago we had our first winning record, and last year improved to 11-7,” said coach Dan Vargason. “We’re looking to continue the trend toward one more win, but a lot of our girls want to compete for the Hawkeye Ten (Conference title).
“A lot of our girls come in from basketball with that mindset and we have some of the girls come in from CAM and Extra and they’ve always been competitors as well,” he continued. “You mix that competitiveness together and our girls want to battle.”
Ten of 11 starters are back from last year’s squad, and there’s plenty of enthusiasm and optimism for this year’s team. Program-wide, 24 girls are on the roster.
Senior forward Jada Jensen is the one to watch. A season ago, she added to her record-breaking career with 32 goals, and has 59 going into her third season (discounting the cancelled 2020 season). She also notched four assists to her credit during the 2022 season.
But remember, she’s a senior, and now is the time to develop those new options for the future.
“We still want her to score, but we need other players to score as well,” said Vargason. “We want to add to other players ... and want more production across the board.”
Last year, there were several who could, including seniors Aubrey Guyer (eight goals), Lindley Eblen (four) Quinn Grubbs and Mattie Dvorak (two each), plus junior Kiera Nichols (six goals). Getting some younger players score will be the key.
Freshman Aydrie Coffman has been showing good things, and junior Eva Steffensen might be asked to step up as well on offense.
Guyer and Dvorak were the primary attacking midfielders and combined for 15 assists, while Eblen and Dayna Dreager helped control the defense as midfielders.
Grubbs will get. defender spot, as will Steffensen and junior Irelyn Gundy, plus either sophomore Maddie Richter, freshman Katrina Williams and junior Faith Altman.
Senior Edria Brummer logged 1,368 minutes last year as goalie, and logged 111 saves while allowing 31 goals, good for a 78.2% success rate. The Trojans outscored teams 59-31 a year ago. Backing Brummer up will likely be Williams, while Guyer has played there in her youth years.
Vargason plans to run a 4-2-2-2 formation, which fit the Trojans’ style quite well and gave opponents their share of problems.
“We want to work on our possession. Last year, we kicked the ball a little bit willy-nilly, so we want to control the ball and control midfield, and be more methodical,” he said. “Last year, we relied on Jada, which with a player of her ability we’ll go through her, but it can’t be all Jada all the time.”
Red Oak has a junior varsity team this year and will be among eight JV games for the Trojans; Clarinda and Shenandoah do not field soccer programs, but everyone else does, and with that comes a tough-as-always slate. Vargason suggested Glenwood, with a lot of letter winners back, will be among the favorites, while Council Bluffs Lewis Central also has a large contingent and Council Bluffs St. Albert has a talented group. Even stalwarts Creston (which added Orient-Macksburg and Nodaway Valley as part of its program), Denison-Schleswig and Harlan have teams one needs to be prepared for.
“This is a team that wants to play in the regional final and give themselves a chance to play in Des Moines (at the state tournament),” said Vargason. “I think this is the first time that the conversation is warranted. Last year, we wanted to make a run but we had our work cut out for us. This year, we feel we can compete with most teams in this area, but now we have to go prove it.
“We can want it but we have to work to put ourselves in that position.”
The Trojans open the season with home pitch date Thursday, March 30, against Perry. The Trojans will be heading to a pair of tournaments, including a Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson-hosted classic meet Saturday, April 15, at Gale Wickersham complex, and an invitational hosted by Sioux City West on Saturday, May 6.