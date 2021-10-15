ATLANTIC – The Atlantic girls' swimming team had their most successful meet of the year so far Thursday night, picking up three event victories in a triangular meet with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Des Moines North.

Lexi Reynolds had a hand in all three victories, winning the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and anchoring the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Reynolds won both individual events handily, the 200 freestyle in 2:07.96, or 16 seconds ahead of second place, while the margin of victory in the 500 – her time was 5:42.20 – was 51 seconds ahead of second. She joined Ava Bruckner, Paige Daly and Kaedance Daly for the relay win, taking it in 4:22.03, or nearly 3-1/2 seconds ahead of second place.

A pair seconds were recorded as well: Kaedance Daly in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:23.77 and Ava Bruckner in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.21 seconds. Paige Daly had thirds in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, as did Bruckner in the 100-yard freestyle the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Trojans swim today at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invitational before taking the next three weeks off to prepare for the state qualifying meet.

