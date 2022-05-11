BOYS
The Atlantic boys' soccer team won their second game of the season last Friday, a 3-1 victory over East Sac County.
The Trojans took a 1-0 lead at halftime and, after the Raiders cut into a 2-0 lead, scored again before preserving the victory.
Kyler Edie had the first and the final goals for the Trojans, while Tristan Mathisen having the other score and an assist. Tyrell Williams had five saves on the night.
The success didn't carry over for the Trojans against Class 2A fourth-ranked Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Monday, which posted a 15-0 win in a game that ended by the mercy rule at halfitme. The Trojans were outshot 28-3 and didn't get a shot on goal as the Titan defense was relentless.
The Trojans (2-11) will host Denison-Schleswig on Friday.
GIRLS
The Trojans posted a 6-0 shutout of East Sac County last Friday, in the first of a three-games-in-16-hours stretch.
In the win over the Raiders, the Trojans got four goals from Jada Jensen and one each from Aubrey Guyer and Kiera Nichols. Mattie Dvorak and Paytn Harter each had two assists, while Jensen and Dayna Dreager had one each. Edria Brummer had three saves.
Things didn't go quite as hoped against a pair of Sioux City schools. Despite hard-fought efforts, the Trojans fell to Sioux City West 1-0 and Sioux City North 3-0. Brummer had 20 saves over the two games, which were played back-to-back.