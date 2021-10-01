REDFIELD – In a battle of three top-15 ranked runners, it was ACGC's Trevin Suhr who rose to the top at the West Central Valley Invitational Thursday evening at WCV Middle School in Redfield.
Suhr, ranked sixth in this week's Iowa Track Coaches Association Class 1A rankings, took the race in 16:42, 18 seconds ahead of ADM's Cooper Greenslade, ranked 11th in Class 3A. Central Decatur's William Gillis, ranked ninth in Class 1A, was third in 17:09, making for a very competitive race.
ACGC, the No. 2 boys' team in the IATC Class 1A poll, was the team runner-up with 44 points, four back of ADM. Central Decatur was third with 47 points. ACGC had two others in the top 10: Andrew Mahaffey, seventh in 17:37 and Justin Reinhart, ninth at 18:12. Three others – Noah Kading, Bo Arrasmith and Kaden Thompson – were 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
Van Meter won the girls' portion of the WCV meet with 34 points, 25 ahead of runner-up ACGC. For the Charger girls, Ava Campbell and Hayden Coffman were tops, Campbell coming in fourth at 21:45 and Coffman seventh at 22:33 for a seventh-place finish. It was all freshmen or sophomores who comprised the rest of the scoring bunch: Adalyn Benson (12th), Katelyn Schafer (17th) and Jayla Hoover (20th).
Winner was Van Meter's Clare Kelly.