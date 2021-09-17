Jackson Deist is a two-sport athlete this fall for Audubon, also competing in football for the Wheelers.
His other sport was cross-country, and it was his 14th-place finish at the AHSTW Invitational that got him the Advocate-Journal’s Athlete Of the Week honor. He had a time of 19:19.6, the best of all area runners at the meet at Avoca Golf & Country Club.
Deist, a senior, also sees duty as a safety for the Wheelers, and has recorded 2.5 tackles on the season, including a solo. He also is listed as a wide receiver and could see some opportunities to record a catch in the remaining six games of the year.
Good job, Jackson, and keep up the good work!