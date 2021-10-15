ANITA – Boyer Valley, CAM and Woodbine shared the regular-season Rolling Valley Conference championship, each with a 7-1 conference record.
When it came to seeding, it was defensive points that determined Boyer Valley's status as the top seed in Saturday's RVC tourney at CAM High School.
Action begins at 9:30 a.m. in both the main gym and Wellness Center.
CAM took the third seed and will take on No. 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-5 RVC). The winner faces either No. 2 Woodbine or seventh-seeded Ar-We-Va (2-6). Exira-EHK, in the bottom half of the bracket, is the No 5 seed with its 4-4 RVC record and gets Glidden-Ralston (5-3).
The lower half of the bracket has Boyer Valley facing the winner of West Harrison or Paton-Churdan, which got the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively; one of them will face either Exira-EHK or Glidden-Ralston in the semifinals.
Winners and losers brackets will be played out, with a third-place and championship match taking place.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL
For area teams, the regional volleyball tournament begins Monday, with several teams in action across the area.
In Class 3A, Atlantic will be playing Red Oak in a 7 p.m. contest at Red Oak. The Trojans finished a .500 season in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and are 17-19 overall, while the Tigers come in with a 22-9 record.
The winner faces either Sergeant Bluff-Luton or Harlan Wednesday night, Octr. 20, in Sergeant Bluff; the Warriors of SB-L drew the top seed in the regional. The lower half of the bracket includes first-round matches MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center, and Cherokee at West Lyon, with semifinals at Sioux Center.
The regional final is Oct. 26 at a site to be determined.
Area first-round matches in other classes:
Class 1A: Region 2 first-round matches on Monday are Griswold at East Mills and Riverside hosting Woodbine. Region 3 has Exira-EHK hosting Audubon and CAM at home vs. Orient-Macksburg.
Class 2A: In Region 1, AHSTW hosts Logan-Magnolia in a "round of 16" match on Monday. In Region 2, ACGC drew a first-round bye and will open in the quarterfinals at home against Nodwaway Valley on Wednesday.