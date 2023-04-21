The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering for a second year with MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas to conduct a statewide walleye fishing challenge starting May 1 through June 30.
OUTDOOR NEWS: Help Iowa DNR expand walleye collection data
