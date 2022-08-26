EXIRA – Coming off the Aug. 18 scrimmage against Glidden-Ralston, head coach Tom Petersen of the Exira-EHK football team confirms what he knew was coming and his hopes for the 2022 football season.
Both their own roster and the rosters of those on the opposing side boast familiar faces and challenges, challenges comparable to last year and new ones made apparent after the team’s first performance on the field last week.
The Spartans made their way into the 2021 playoffs after a strong season with three of their four losses being to teams who eventually set foot in the UNI-Dome.
After the scrimmage, Petersen and his staff, consisting of Ben Hansen, Travis Nelson, Drew Buckholdt, Aaron Allen and Randy Kelly, note the level of physicality that will need to take place to be a contender on the field this year.
The eight-man District 10 team, made up of players from both Exira and Elk Horn communities, boasts a roster 30 players deep with strong returning numbers. With six returning starters on both sides of the ball, Petersen and his staff feel good in what they’ve seen so far and realistic in where improvements can be made.
Exira-EHK has three players back that made one of the top two all-District 10 teams, including a pair from the first team: linebacker Trey Petersen and offensive lineman Easton Nelson, both seniors; and second team defensive lineman Braxton Marxen, also a senior. With that are two honorable mention returnees: senior wide receiver and linebacker Derrek Kommes and wide receiver Aiden Flaters, a junior.
Petersen was among the top two-way players in District 10, with 46 total tackles and a pair of sacks from his defensive back position. Offensively, he ran the Spartans’ show, with 2,544 total yards – 1,843 passing and 701 rushing) and figured in 35 touchdowns. Flathers (488) and Kommess (275) figure to be strong receiving candidates, but so could junior Cash Emgarten (188).
Defensively, Marxen had 45 total tackles a year ago, including 27 solos and 12.5 for loss, while Nelson had eight tackles for losses in his 32 tackles, plus three turnovers (two fumble recoveries and an interception that went for a 30-yard touchdown) and Kommes added 21.5 total tackles and five interceptions.
“It’s clear we are going to need to step up and be a more physical team this season,” said Petersen. “We knew that was true heading up to last week and have been making adjustments at practice to shift both our mental and physical game to match what we’re seeing out there.”
Petersen notes the district is going to be tough again this year, mentioning CAM, West Harrison, Audubon and Boyer Valley specifically. “It’s going to be a tough year, but with the returners and leadership of our seven seniors, our kids are ready,” he said.
When asked about the team dynamic, Petersen notes, “After last week, a lot of them have a strong sense of what we need to work on. We just have to be a more physical team.”
This first week of official play already poses a big week for the Spartans as they meet up with Griswold at home. Kick off is 7 p.m.
Petersen noted that at Monday’s practice, the work towards becoming a more contact-oriented team started now.
“With a deeper bench and the ability to do so, we are really going to step into the opportunity to learn to be better at tackling on the field,” he said. “For us to be successful, it’s just what we have to do. And I’ll say this: We have a great bunch of kids and they are willing to put in the work to make it happen.”