GREENFIELD – AHSTW freshman Kayden Baxter got his first high school championship medal Saturday, winning the 152-pound weight class at the Coach Riley Invitational Saturday in Greenfield.
Baxter was impressive, needing less than two total minutes of mat time to pinfall three of his opponents, including Clarinda's Tyler Raybourn in the championship. He's now 4-2 on the season.
The Vikings were fifth overall, with returning state qualifier Garrison Gettler taking second at 160. He reached the finals by way of a technical fall and two second-period pins, but was pinned by Clarke's KJ Fry in 5:07 and settled for silver. Hayden Fischer (145), Denver Pauley (170), and Henry Lund (220) all placed third, while Payton Hopkins (120) was fifth.
ACGC placed 10th. Tegan Slaybaugh, at 120 pounds, was the Chargers' representative in the finals, dropping a hard-fought 11-7 match to Earlham's Payton Harger. He won his only other match in the semifinals, pinning Bedford-Lenox's Dalton Swartz in 1:06
Gavin Sloss (113) was third, while fifth-place finishers were Cayden Jensen (160), Dawson Muller (170), Bryce Rochholz (195) and Payton Jacobe (285).