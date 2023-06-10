Going to the co-ed state golf meet was something my alma mater, North Scott, has – to my recollection – never done.
It’s not like this Class 4A school had tradition. The Lancers just never formed a boy-girl team for one of these alternate shot tournaments.
It was a bit more common during my stop at Marengo. Schools like Iowa Valley, – that’s Hartwick, Ladora and Victor, for those wondering, and they’re all towns in western Iowa and northeast Poweshiek counties – Clear Creek Amana and Williamsburg, and to a lesser extent English Valleys (of North English) – would send a team, sometimes two (you’re allowed two, I think) to the co-ed meet.
This past week, three such teams got together.
And the best thing is, the teams from Audubon and Exira-EHK were entirely of athletes who also play summer sports.
The Wheelers were represented by Edward Miller and Kali Irlmeier, while the Spartans had Trey Petersen and Shay Burmeister. Both Miller and Petersen play baseball, while Irlmeier and Burmeister have been outstanding on the softball diamond so far.
But they’ve found some time to enjoy the game they love, and do so with the alternate shot format, where you play in a pair, with each pair playing one ball until the hole is completed.
Local teams didn’t do too badly, either. On the links of Cedar Pointe Golf Course, Miller-Irlmeier finished with a 96, while Petersen-Burmeister came in with a 92. Of course, Irlmeier was probably familiar with the course, as she played at the Class 1A girls state meet less than a week earlier.
Atlantic continued its tradition of sending a duo to the state co-ed meet, well, almost every year. This year, it was the duo of Roth Den Beste and Belle Berg that competed, in the Class 2A division at the Marshalltown American Legion Golf Course. They shot a 96, with a 47 on the front and 49 on the back. That’s pretty good, especially in a field of largely Class 4A teams. Then again, Atlantic has a pretty good golf tradition, and the girls’ schedule each year features some really elite tournaments with the best in the Des Moines metro and suburban schools, so it’s not really a surprise they competed well against the state’s very best.
Now Den Beste and Berg aren’t summer sport athletes, but are multi-sporters, with Den Beste in football and basketball, and Berg also in cross country.
ON THE DIAMOND
Quickly turning to the diamond, it was a great week for a couple of Atlantic athletes.
In baseball, Jayden Proehl had the game-winning RBI to score the only run in a victory over Creston Monday night. It was a single to the gap to score Jackson McLaren in the second inning, and the senior standout was the instigator in a seventh-inning play that saved the game: a 9-4-5 throw from right field to nail a runner attempting to take third.
The Trojan baseball team, by the way, will be looking to have someone step up in place of Jackson McLaren, as he’s out with an injury.
Zoey Kirchhoff did well as well on the softball side against Creston, with a walk-off two-run home run in the nightcap to put an exclamation mark on the sweep of a team that was penciled in as Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
A couple other quick notes:
- Riverside baseball is continuing to try to climb the Western Iowa Conference ladder, and may have gotten their best victory of the year Thursday night, a come-from-behind 11-5 win over Logan-Magnolia, a team that’s had some success this year. The Bulldogs scored all their runs over their final two at-bats, and the big blows came from Garrett Hough with three RBI, and two runs brought home each by Kyler Rieken and Paxtyn Meek.
- The Griswold baseball team picked up its first win with an offensive shootout, a 15-14 win over Essex. It was back and forth, and the Tigers’ three pitchers needed 169 pitches between them to get the win, but it was freshman Calden Turner who got the job done, with six strikeouts and giving up three earned runs in he win. Nollan Smith and Zane Johnson each drove home two runs.
- Riverside’s softball team has also shown a new spark of competitiveness this summer. Despite losing 15-10 to perennial Western Iowa Conference power Logan-Magnolia, this game was competitive, with Madison Kelley, Sophia Fenner and Ayla Richardson each getting two hits.
- Griswold’s softball success has rested on pitching, and Karly Millikan is perhaps showing she’s the News-Telegraph area’s best pitcher. An 18-strikeout performance over Nodaway Valley – it set a new school record – may have sealed it.