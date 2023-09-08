DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a couple of Learn To Hunt programs coming up, as follows:
– A comprehensive program on hunting upland game is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. The program is for women who have little or no upland bird hunting experience or who are looking to return to the field and build a network of female upland hunters.
The event also includes two days of mentored hunting; the first on Oct. 19 and the second on Nov. 18.
“This program teaches basic strategies for hunting upland birds such as sourcing proper equipment, places to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook game for women who are interested in the challenge of upland hunting,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.
The course costs $35 and is designed for women 18 years and older. For more information and to begin the registration process, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=2799 Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.
Participants will receive a hat, vest and a membership provided by the Northern Polk Pheasants Forever Chapter.
The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Pheasants Forever. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.
– A program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook rabbits to youth and adults who have little to no small game hunting experience is Saturday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Olofson Shooting Range.
Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting rabbits including proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them from knowledgeable instructors.
A shooting session will provide lessons on shooting techniques and range time for those looking to improve their skills.
There is a $20 fee for the program. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information and to begin registration, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=2761
The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the Mid Iowa Beaglers. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.