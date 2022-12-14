GIRLS WRESTLING
Panorama Scramble: Area girls’ wrestling teams had eight wrestlers win championships at the Panorama Scramble on Tuesday, and multiple others take second.
The SWAT Valkyries led the way with four champions. Grace Britten, Ellen Gerlock, Ady Lundquist and Evy Marlin were all winners in their weight lasses, while Rio Johnson, Mia South and Lilliana Tafoya were runners-up.
For Panorama, where ACGC is part of a cooperative, Jacie Baker and Elizabeth Handy were winners. Taking second were Kodi Lynch, Rileigh Pierce, Hali Klingenberg, Karli Rumley, Jeslyn Ortega and Georgia Flanery.
Riverside crowned two champions: Paola Gonzalez and Markley Yanes. Clara Mages and Jayden Logan were runners-up. Audubon had two runners-up: Laura McCarville and Emily Foran.
BOYS BASKETBALL
AHSTW 78, Missouri Valley 43: The Vikings jumped out to a nine-point lead to opent he game and never were really threatened in a rout of the Big Reds Tuesday night in Avoca.
Brayden Lund had 20 points and 12 rebounds, one of five Vikings in double figures. Ryan Wedemeyer had 15 points off the bench, while Kyle Sternberg dumped in 16. The lead grew to as much as 39 at the end of the third quarter as 10 players got into the scoring column.
Griswold 65, Hamburg 25: The Tigers went on a 19-3 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Wildcats in a Corner Conference game Tuesday night at Griswold. The win was the Tigers’ first of the season.
Audubon 57, Riverside 56: An intentional free-throw miss by the Wheelers turned into an offensive rebound, and on the rebound, Colin Bauer hit a big three-point basket just before time expired to give the Wheelers and coach Jacob Privia his first win as coach.
The Wheelers flipped the game in their favor only at the end, as they were still trailing the Bulldogs by 10 points, 46-36, at the end of three quarters.
Bauer ended with 16 points, tied for team-high honors with Edward Miller; Miller’s 13 rebounds gave him a double-double. Aaron Olsen added 10.
The last-second winning shot spoiled a big night by Grady Jeppesen, who finished with 28 points. No one else for the Bulldogs were in double figures.
ACGC 79, Woodward Academy 45: Four players were in double figures and 10 players scored for the Chargers in a rout of the Knights Tuesday night at Woodward.
Anthony Solorzano had 17, Ben Marsh added 14, Lance Bunde 13 and Brock Littler 13 as the Chargers broke open a still-competitive game in the third quarter with a 29-13 run to make the game 58-33. The game had been mainly in single digits beforehand although the Chargers led almost the entire way.
ACGC is now 4-1 on the year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AHSTW 55, Missouri Valley 27: The Lady Vikes rebounded from a tight non-conference to ACGC (45-40) the night before to grab a dominating win over the Lady Reds Tuesday night in Avoca.
Ellie Peterson blocked four shots and got into the school record book for most career blocked shots with 83. She ended up in every statistical category with her double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds), plus three assists and three steals. Delaney Goshorn had a team-high 16 points and Ella Langer added 13.
The Vikings used a 10-4 stretch in the second quarter to establish a double-digit lead, and the Lady Reds never got closer.
Griswold 53, Hamburg 37: The Tigers flipped a two-point deficit after the first quarter to take a 21-19 halftime lead, then slowly built on their lead to give coach Ryan Lockwood his first win as coach Tuesday night at Griswold.
McKenna Wiechman and Addison Adams each had 15 points, while Josie Millikan added 13 rebounds to aid the Tigers.
Riverside 52, Audubon 35: The Bulldogs broke open a tight game with a 14-3 run in the second quarter, and maintained the lead in the second half in picking up a big Western Iowa Conference win.
Elly Henderson had 14 points, while Lydia Erickson had 14 point and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Dawgs, who won for the second time this season. The Wheelers fell to 0-5.
CAM 94, West Harrison 47: Four Cougars were in double figures, including Meredith Rich’s 24 and Reese Snyder’s 22, as coach Joe Wollum’s team kept the foot on the accelerator in a high-scoring rout of the Hawkeyes.
Eva Steffensen added 16 and Kiera Nichols added 11, as Steffensen had 14 rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot to fill the stat sheet. The Cougars scored no fewer than 22 points in each of the four quarters as they ended up doubling up the Hawkeyes.
CAM is now 4-2 on the year.