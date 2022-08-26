102221-nt-class1ameet03.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger focuses during the home stretch of the Iowa Class 1A cross country state qualifying meet Thursday, Oct. 21, at Panora West Golf Club near Panora. Beisswenger finished fifth and will be competing at next week’s state meet in Fort Dodge.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

AUDUBON – Just four seniors finished in the top 20 of last year's Western Iowa Conference girls' cross country meet, including Audubon's Hannah Thygesen.

Trending Food Videos