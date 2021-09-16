It’s homecoming time for two area teams.
Riverside will host Sidney in a Class A District 7 contest, while Griswold will look to climb into the win column for the first time since 2018 when they host Stanton-Essex.
Here’s a brief look at each of the News-Telegraph area’s games. All have 7 p.m. kickoffs:
ACGC at West Central Valley:
- The Wildcats are starting to build a program and are off to a 2-1 start as both teams enter Class 1A District 7 play. Braiden Beanie had a touchdown for the score as WCV’s offense was efficient – just 160 total yards in a win over Eagle Grove, but the ‘Cats forced five turnovers. ACGC continues to be impressive on offense, leading Class 1A in rushing touchdowns and yards and fourth in offensive yards. Gavin Cornelison has 591 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, the best among the area’s 11-man teams.
AHSTW at Mount Ayr:
- The Vikings will be seeking consistency as they travel to Mount Ayr, a team that fell just short of beating Riverside last week. Kolby Weihs had 12 tackles in his first start of the season. Raider quarterback Jaixen Frost had 245 total yards and three touchdowns in his team’s loss.
Audubon at Exira-EHK:
- Exira-EHK will be looking to rebound from its first loss of the year, a 64-12 decision to Woodbine. Trey Petersen had a hand in both touchdowns, a 1-yard run and a 14-yard pass to Tyler Kingery, but the Spartans were limited to 153 total yards.
Audubon solidified its No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press’ new Iowa eight-man poll after a 63-20 rout of Fremont-Mills. Gavin Smith had six touchdowns, five on the ground on 182 yards rushing and another through the air.
CAM at East Mills:
- The top-ranked Cougars’ big weapon has been Lane Spieker, who has 1,005 total yards all three ways. In a 52-14 win over West Harrison, the senior quarterback added 347 yards and seven touchdowns, while Joe Kauffman had an interception and two touchdowns. East Mills rolled over Griswold, with Ethan Meier churning out 157 yards passing and 98 rushing for six touchdowns.
Stanton-Essex at Griswold:
- The Tigers have been outscored 64-8 in the first quarter of their first three games, something they’ll be striving to improve upon this week. Of four freshmen who start, Nick Jennum has shown promise both ways for Griswold with 201 yards receiving and has 20 solo tackles. Quarterback Carter Johnson has 545 yards and nine touchdowns through the air, while Logan Roberts is a top rushing threat.
Sidney at Riverside:
- The Bulldogs are favored on their homecoming night. Austin Kremkowski is among the area’s top quarterbacks with 591 yards passing and 343 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns; every bit of that offense was needed in escaping Mount Ayr in what’s shaping up to be a pretty good Class A District 7. After a 46-6 win over Wayne of Corydon in Week 1, the Cowboys have been outscored 80-0 in their next two games. Matthew Benedict has 211 yards passing and a touchdown for the Cowboys.