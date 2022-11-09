MASSENA – Official practice for the first year of sanctioned girls’ wrestling in Iowa began last week.
And one of the News-Telegraph coverage’s area’s teams – the SWAT Valkyries – has a wrestler who’s expected to be one of the top in the state: Ady Lundquist.
The Southwest Valley senior placed fourth at a pre-season nationals event at the end of October, and she’s expected to anchor a team of 22 wrestlers, a team that draws from CAM, Atlantic, Griswold, Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley.
Tiffany South is the coach for the first-year team, noted the amazing interest of the Valkyries’ first season.
“I think that’s a good majority of it,” said South, whose family has been heavily involved in wresting in the Anita and Atlantic areas. “They’re all athletic girls and the cooperative got put together. Many of them had already been wrestling and they brought in their friends, and word got around and we just kept building on it.”
It was this past winter when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s board of directors approved the sport for girls. The announcement paved the way for schools to have their own teams and gear up for an official state tournament. A state qualifying meet will take place Jan. 28, with the state meet Feb. 2-3 at Xstream Arena, Coralville.
South’s brothers (Christopher and Garrett) and father (Ryan), all CAM (or the earlier Anita) graduates, were successful wrestlers, with both Ryan and Garrett taking their talents on to the collegiate level. She also has two sons who have taken up the sport.
“I was always there, and learned the sport,” said Tiffany South. “And I was asked to be the practice dummy with my brothers, and got to learn that way. When my boys started wrestling, there was a need for coaches and I jumped in.”
She worked for a time at a Ford commercial dealership in New Mexico, and it was there she became the first female wrestling coach. She returned to Iowa, where she continues work with the Ford dealership and also as a wrestling apparel designer, and soon was tapped as the first girls’ wrestling coach for the area cooperative.
“There’s not a lot of contact sports for girls, and girls can have just the same competitiveness and drive in a sport where they can showcase their abilities and go out as individuals,” said South. “Now with our team, we can go out together and show how far we’ve come.”
On the staff are Matt Lundquist, Alan Beattie, Julie Phippen, Ryan South, Tyler South, Shawn South and Clarke Gerlock. Beattie is the head middle school program’s coach.
Ady Lundquist, along with another Pre-season Nationals competitor in Nodaway Valley’s Grace Britten, are excellent building blocks to start with.
The first week of practice was a learning experience, with some transportation issues and other expected hiccups.
But insofar as practice goes, South remarked, “Our practices have been amazing. The girls work hard together and come together well, and they’re really starting to unite as a team. That’s what’s most important to us right now.”
What can fans expect?
“I think they can expect a bunch of girls that have put their heart into getting prepared for the season and they can expect to see five different schools that came together to form one team ... and how well we have meshed together,” said South. “The support our community have is fantastic. And we have some of the best coaches in the state, and I’m not afraid to say it.”
The first-ever event is one that SWAT will host: their own scramble. It’s 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Nodaway Valley in Greenfield.