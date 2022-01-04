ATLANTIC – Sometimes, when you give something back, you may never get it back again.
That old piece of advice rang true for Atlantic Tuesday night against Glenwood.
A big game-opening flourish and a 23-8 lead early in the second quarter were good signs for the Trojans against the Rams.
But a 19-0 rally to close out the first half, buoyed by Jayme Fritts’ three straight three-point baskets, turned a 15-point Trojan lead into a 27-23 halftime advantage.
That proved instrumental in the Rams eventually prevailing 55-50 over the Trojans to snap their three-game winning streak.
“We came out and hit them in the mouth defensively,” said coach Derek Hall, “and offensively we were attacking in the post and executing some sets well. We were putting a ton pressure on the rim and the perimeter.
“We just ran out of gas a little bit (in the second quarter) and slipped up,” he continued. “They hit four big threes and we took a couple of bad shots and let them get back into the game.”
The Trojans raced out to an 8-0 lead and led 19-8 after the first quarter. Colton Rasmussen was a big part of the early push, scoring 14 points and slamming home a pair of dunks to fire up the home crowd.
The Rams, however, got fired up and Fritts’ big baskets, all within about a minute of each other, eventually tied the score at 23-apiece. Zac Kelsey had a pair of free throws and Logyn Eckheart drailed a basket to end the first half with the four-point edge.
The Rams led by as much as seven late in the third quarter, but the Trojans answered, with Rasmussen drilling a three-point shot to establish a 42-38 Rams’ lead after three.
The Trojans got to within one, when Jackson McLaren pushed his way into the paint for a big layup to make the score 48-47 with just over three minutes left. But they’d get no closer, and the last hope spot came when Ethan Sturm drilled a three with 18.9 seconds left to cut the Rams’ lead to 53-50.
The Rams called time out and on the ensuing play, a quick series of passes ended up with the ball, and the game-clinching shot, in Kelsey’s hands.
Still, there were some good things Hall saw in his team’s performance.
“We had some different personnel out there, and I thought this was the best game we’ve played as a team,” he said. “I thought our ball pressure and post defense was excellent, except for the three minutes in the second quarter when they made their run.”
The Trojans (3-6) travel Friday to Carroll Kuemper Catholic as part of a boy-girl doubleheader.