ATLANTIC – Winners.
That’s the first word that Atlantic girls’ basketball coach Dan Vargason used when describing his girls’ basketball team.
From Family Dreams Christmas to the Pink Out night for cancer research, youth basketball games to helping a member and her family of a fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference team, and the work they do in the classroom, those are traits that will take the members of this team far in life.
The seniors deserve special mention: Jada Jensen, Aubrey Guyer, Madison Huddleson, Keira Olson and Abbi Richter ... the qualities and so much more they brought to the team left their imprint and will guide the underclassmen and future Trojans in years to come.
And, of course the Trojans won 18 games – the most since 2004 – and a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
Things that will remain a permanent part of Trojan lore.
And when this group of seniors gather 25 years from now, at a class reunion or other get-together, they’ll recall how they brought Trojan girls’ basketball to yet another plateau.
Things that a 46-37 Harlan win over the Trojans in an Iowa Class 3A regional semifinal in Atlantic will never take away.
“In basketball, it showed what these kids are about,” said Vargason, reflecting on the game. “They showed toughness, they showed courage, they didn’t quit. They didn’t quit tonight. They did everything they could and they finally got to display that through a sports outlet and I’m incredibly proud of this group of girls.”
The Trojans battled the entire game, and until the final seconds were never out of it.
In the end, a few key shots in swing moments the Trojans attempted didn’t fall, and as someone noted, that’s the game of basketball sometimes.
“That’s always your concern as a coach,” said Vargason. “There were some turnovers we could have cleaned up ... but the ball didn’t go through the rim the way it has lately, and it did for them.”
The Trojans opened well, scoring the first six points of the game off baskets by Paytn Harter and Olson, and still held an 8-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter when a Harlan was off the mark.
Harter’s basket early in the second quarter gave the Trojans their last lead, at 12-9, when a 6-0 run ended with Grace Albertesen’s bucket gave the Cyclones a 15-12 lead. Harter’s pair of free throws tied it, but Aubrey Schwieso’s bucket gave them the lead for good.
The Trojans fell behind 28-19 in the third quarter but, showing the heart of a Trojan, rallied big time and pulled to within two on a nice floater by Paytn Harter, off the steal by Jensen and assist by Maddie Richter.
They’d get no closer, and Harlan made some key free throws down the stretch. Schwieso’s three-pointer and steal-and-a-basket were a big key as well.
“They made their free throw shots. The timing of that ... stretched the game open,” said Vargason.
Harter, a sophomore, finished with 20 points. Jensen, in her final game, added 12, including a late three-pointer.
Again, Vargason spoke well of the seniors. All five of them were on the court, together, in the final seconds of the game, as the student section chanted “Thank you, seniors!”
It was a well-deserved salute for a group that has given so much and done so much.
“I don’t want anyone thinking any one of those seniors is more or less important. They all had a huge role,” Vargason said. “They won 45 games as a senior group and that’s the most in a long time. They had accolades, and when they leave this place they’re going to do huge things.”
Schwieso led Harlan (14-7) with 17 points, while Ava Monson added 13. The Cyclones will play Des Moines Chrisitan on Saturday in the regional final, with the Lions beating Clarke of Osceola 67-52 in another regional semifinal.