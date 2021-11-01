FORT DODGE – Taylor McCreedy, a freshman at Iowa Central Community College, is a national qualifier in the upcoming NJCAA Division II cross country meet.
McCreedy, a former Atlantic standout, and her Triton teammates secured the school's 18th-straight regional championship at the Region XI meet Friday, Oct. 29, at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo.
McCreedy came in at 18:51.9, fourth in Division I and sixth in the overall race that also involved Division II runners.
The national meet is Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Va