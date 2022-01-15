AUDUBON – For the second Saturday in a row, Exira-EHK swept a boy-girl doubleheader against a neighboring rival.
This time, the victim was Audubon.
The boys' game was never truly in doubt.
The girls' contest came down to the final minute.
It was the steady hand of Quinn Grubbs and 6-of-6 shooting from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds that helped the Class 1A No. 3-ranked Spartans hold off the Wheelers 58-53.
The Wheelers had answered a couple of nine-point leads the Spartans posted, including a 50-41 lead with three minutes left in the game. But the Wheelers went on a 7-0 run to cut the Spartan lead to two, at 50-48, and drew even closer in the final 30 seconds at 52-51.
But the Wheelers could never get over the hump, as the Spartans played strong on the defensive boards. Each time, the junior sharpshooter connected, finishing off an 11-for-14 game-long effort at the line with 0.5 seconds left to seal the victory.
Grubbs is 44-for-56 (78.5%, a team best) at the line this season after Saturday's game. She finished with a game-high 28 points, while Macy Emgarten ended with 14. Exira-EHK is now 11-0.
Aleah Hermansen led Audubon (9-5) with 23 points, while Jaci Christensen had 10 of her 14 points in the second half. Sienna Albertsen had 12.
BOYS GAME
The Spartans jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead and, except for a response bucket by Audubon, it never got closer than that the rest of the way.
Coach Doug Newton's team dominated the paint on both ends of the floor to build a double-digit lead, which grew to as much as 25 early in the second half. Of their 32 field goals, just two were from beyond the three-point arc.
The first half the main go-to was Cash Emgarten, who had eight of his 14 points in the first half. Jackson Radcliff had a team-high 24 points, 16 of those after halftime, while Easton Nelson added 17 and Aiden Flathers 12.
The Wheelers cut into their deficit in the second half when they connected on five three-point shots, but the game was basically in-hand for the Spartans. Carson Bauer had a game-high 25 points, 16 after halftime, while Edward Miller added 19 and Collin Bauer 11.
Exira-EHK improved to 8-3 on the year; along with the girls, the Spartans hit the road for a Tuesday game vs. Ar-We-Va. Audubon fell to 5-8 and will play Treynor on Tuesday as part of a boy-girl doubleheader.