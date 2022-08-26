The ACGC Charger football program is looking for another strong season.
Opening their season at Iowa Class 2A non-conference foe Greene County on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Chargers are planning for a repeat win against a very good football team. That game will be played in Ogden due to field condition issues in Jefferson.
When asked about what the team’s mindset was about playing on a Saturday, ACGC head coach Cody Matthewson said, “It’s still a game. I know with the Saturday atmosphere that in the back of my mind concerns me, and that the only thing that concerns me isn’t the fact we’re playing on Saturday, but it’s the being out of routine. It’s playing on a day when we don’t have school.”
He said playing on Friday is the traditional “Friday Night Lights” which is what he believes high school players live for. Matthewson said he wants to keep his team in as much of a routine as possible.
However, unlike Greene County, ACGC players see something similar every year with the second game of the season where the students aren’t in school due to the Guthrie County Fair.
While the Chargers lost several great backs in Gavin Cornelison, Charlie Crawford, and Reid Rumelhart, Matthewson feels that this will be a “reloading season” instead of a rebuilding season.
“We’re trying to defy the stigma of, ‘We lost all these guys, we have to rebuild.’ We’re looking at it as the mindset of we’re going to reload in these positions because we know what we have coming back and not everybody on the outside looking in understands really what these guys are capable of,” Matthewson said.
Still, the Chargers will have some challenges early in the season as some players are facing ineligibility for various reasons.
“We’ve got to battle through a little bit of disciplinary and ineligibility with some of our kids,” Matthewson said. “We’re going to struggle with right away over the first two to four games. We’ve got too many kids making poor choices in the classroom and outside of that where we have too many kids who just aren’t going to be able to play. They know the expectations and those are state expectations and those are school expectations. So, they are going to miss the game, and unfortunately, the team is going to have to find ways to step up and replace those guys for a little bit.
"Not to be in a negative aspect of things, we have a lot of guys who played a lot last year, in very significant roles and very significant games. They’re going to be playing bigger roles this year.”
Senior quarterback Brock Littler will be returning as the signal caller while seniors Seth Reno, Ben Marsh, and Austin Kunkle will be filling the roles left open by Cornelison, Crawford, and Rumelhart.
“You can’t really replicate games and game-time situations, so it’s nice those kids have had the opportunity to play in those games and those situations,” Matthewson said. “So, their roles are just getting larger and then more responsibilities, but those kids can handle it and that’s why they’re going to play in those positions. They’re not the only three, there’s more that way too.”
Matthewson said he feels ACGC’s competition has improved over the past few years, which makes his team work harder.
"Every single week you have to bring your "A-game,'" he said. "It’s that iron-sharpens-iron mentality. Us being more successful we’re going to get everybody’s best shot every single game and that’s going to make us better, I guess more battle tested, as we get to playoffs."