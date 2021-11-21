The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Nov. 18, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Water temperatures are below 50 degrees. Concentrate fishing in deeper structure. Bluegill — Fair. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass around deep structure.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Water clarity has improved. Anglers report finding panfish in the tree piles. Black Crappie — Fair. Bluegill — Fair.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 50 degrees. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers are finding bluegills around the underwater reefs and cedar tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast the shoreline and tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass. Don’t overlook the underwater reefs and rock piles in the lake to find largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake is 6 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappies around deep tree piles. There are several year classes of crappies ranging from 8- to 14-inches
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.