Salute Gymnastics continued their strong early season at the River City Classic Jan. 27-29 in Omaha, Neb., and then had a unique opportunity to travel to an international competition in Cancun, Mexico.
At the River City Classic, the Silver Level team won their 2nd consecutive 1st Place team award. The Platinum Level team also brought home the 4th Place team award. In additional to the team awards, Salute Gymnasts received 27 individual first-place awards.
After that meet, the Salute Gymnastics team had the opportunity to enjoy some warm weather while competing internationally at the Cancun Invite. Five gymnasts took that opportunity to compete against teams from across the United States and Canada, with each gymnasts able to take home a Cancun Invite medal.
Individual and team awards at the River City Classic include:
Bronze Level
Addyson Vogl – 3rd Place Vault (9.3), 5th Place Beam (9.425), 6th Place Floor (8.975), 5th Place All-Around (36.85)
Jenner Richter – 2nd Place Beam (9.65)
Kate Henningsen – 5th Place Bars (8.95), 5th Place Beam (9.325), 6th Place Floor (8.8), 5th Place All-Around (36.025)
Charlie Boots – 4th Place Vault (9.0), 4th Place Bars (9.225), 2nd Place Beam (9.575), 1st Place Floor (9.1), 2nd Place All-Around (36.9)
Elena Sieren – 6th Place Vault (8.6), 6th Place Bars (8.85)
Silver Level (1st Place Team)
Lily Johnson – 5th Place Vault (8.825), 5th Place Bars (9.05), 5th Place Beam (8.95)
Amira Wilke – 3rd Place Vault (9.05), 4th Place Floor (8.75), 4th Place All-Around (35.525)
Callie Rudy – 1st Place Vault (9.45), 1st Place Bars (9.45), 1st Place Beam (9.6), 2nd Place Floor (9.25), 1st Place All-Around (37.75)
Molly Stamp – 5th Place Bars (9.05), 2nd Place Beam (9.45), 1st Place Floor (9.3), 2nd Place All-Around (36.575)
Henley Coffman – 5th Place Vault (8.8), 5th Place Bars (9.2), 3rd Place Beam (9.2), 5th Place Floor (8.45), 4th Place All-Around (36.65)
Ximena Mendez – 1st Place Vault (9.2), 2nd Place Bars (9.375), 5th Place Beam (8.85), 4th Place Floor (8.55), 3rd Place All-Around (35.975)
Lucy McCurdy – 3rd Place Vault (9.125), 1st Place Bars (9.65), 1st Place Beam (9.425), 2nd Place Floor (8.925), 1st Place All-Around (37.125)
Shelby Johnson – 2nd Place Vault (9.175), 3rd Place Bars (9.3), 2nd Place Beam (9.225), 1st Place Floor (9.125), 2nd Place All-Around (36.825)
Harper Gute – 5th Place Vault (9.175), 2nd Place Bars (9.25), 1st Place Beam (9.375), 2nd Place All-Around (36.15)
Hendryx Coffman – 1st Place Bars (9.3), 3rd Place Beam (9.05), 1st Place Floor (8.875), 4th Place All-Around (35.825)
Maliaya Mich – 1st Place Vault (9.25), 1st Place Bars (9.35), 1st Place Beam (9.125), 1st Place Floor (8.875), 1st Place All-Around (36.6)
Gold Level
Nika Duhachek – 6th Place Bars (9.025), 1st Place Beam (9.4), 7th Place Floor (8.9), 3rd Place All-Around (36.0)
Alaina Bruce – 4th Place Vault (9.25)
Bella Brock – 1st Place Vault (9.375), 4th Place Beam (8.95)
Ashlee King – 7th Place Vault (9.15), 2nd Place Bars (9.2), 5th Place Beam (8.5), 5th Place Floor (9.0), 6th Place All-Around (35.85)
Macy Schuler – 2nd Place Vault (9.3), 1st Place Bars (9.25), 4th Place Floor (9.175), 4th Place All-Around (35.95)
Olivia Linde – 5th Place Bars (9.1), 7th Place Beam (8.425), 1st Place Floor (9.375), 5th Place All-Around (35.9)
Isabelle South – 3rd Place Vault (9.225)
Madelynn Gaul – 5th Place Beam (8.875), 5th Place Beam (8.8), 6th Place All-Around (35.025)
Platinum Level (4th Place Team)
Ella Stamp – 5th Place Vault (8.7), 4th Place Bars (8.575), 3rd Place Beam (8.45), 2nd Place Floor (9.05), 2nd Place All-Around (34.775)
Allison Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.35), 2nd Place Bars (8.875), 2nd Place Beam (8.95), 4th Place Floor (9.2), 2nd Place All-Around (36.375)
Jordyn Myers – 5th Place Vault (8.675), 4th Place Floor (9.15)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 2nd Place Vault (8.8), 4th Place Bars (8.2), 4th Place All-Around (34.175)
Morgan Botos – 3rd Place Bars (8.55), 1st Place Beam (9.4), 4th Place Floor (8.75), 1st Place All-Around (35.3)
Megan Birge – 4th Place Vault (8.7), 4th Place Beam (9.0), 5th Place Floor (8.725)
Individual awards at the Cancun Invite include:
Bronze Level
Macy Miller – 3rd Place Beam (9.3)
Silver Level
Ximena Mendez – 8th Place Beam (9.2)
Amira Wilke – 6th Place Vault (9.05), 4th Place Beam (9.325)
Platinum Level
Allison Middents – 3rd Place Vault (9.0), 4th Place Bars (9.0), 3rd Place Beam (9.325), 6th Place Floor (9.25), 3rd Place All-Around (36.575)
Diamond Level
Nicole Middents – 7th Place Vault (9.05), 4th Place Beam (8.825), 6th Place All-Around (35.375)