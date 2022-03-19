AHSTW had one of the greatest seasons southwestern Iowa has seen in quite some time.
An undefeated run through the Western Iowa Conference, a first-ever substate final contest appearance, a close regular-season game with a state powerhouse that went on to the state semifinals and three unanimous all-conference picks ... and all the great memories that come with high school basketball.
It’s no surprise that coach G.G. Harris’ ASHTW team has landed several players on the News-Telegraph’s fourth-annual all-area boys basketball team. Together, they led a Vikings’ squad to a 67.9 ppg average, while holding opponents to 43.3 ppgs, a difference of 24.6 points per contest. While the leader of the group is a senior, three are underclassmen and should lead the Vikings to more success next year and the near future.
But there were plenty of other successes as well.
- Atlantic, despite a 10th-place finish in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, had wins over three of the top teams, including then top-10s Harlan and Denison-Schleswig, and eventual conference champion Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
- ACGC once again continuing their run of success, with their second 17-win season in a row to tie a school record.
- Exira-EHK, which did not have a senior, finished with a 15-win season and in the top-three of a very tough Rolling Valley Conference.
- Riverside continued to turn its stock upward with behind one of the most talented sophomores in southwest Iowa.
And there was more, to be sure.
As is the case with the girls’ team announced last week, the boys’ team is determined by a number of factors, including post-season honors, statistics and judgment by the News-Telegraph staff. We name a captain and the rest of the starting five, a sixth man (the equivalent to the first player off the bench) and the bench.
As is the case with most teams chosen by media outlets, we will not take questions or respond to comments regarding our choices. And with that, here’s our choices for the all-News-Telegraph boys’ basketball team:
CAPTAIN
Raydden Grobe, sr., AHSTW: Multi-sport athlete that was the ringleader of the Vikings’ undefeated run through the Western Iowa Conference and a 23-2 record, a school best, and a first-ever Iowa Class 1A substate final appearance. Efficient playmaker who averaged just under 18 points per game, grabbed 115 rebounds and – in a case of a very balanced team game – had 55 assists and 47 steals. Also blocked 17 shots. Second-team Class 1A all-state per Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. One of three unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference selections for the Vikings. All-Class 1A Substate 8 team. Will play in the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association’s Pizza Ranch All-Star Game Saturday, March 26, at Dallas Center-Grimes High School, Grimes. Future college plans are undecided.
STARTING FIVE
Grady Jeppsesen, soph., Riverside: The Western Iowa Conference’s leading scorer with 18.9 ppg, he was also second-leading scorer in the NT-area. Scoring ability was key in the Bulldogs’ 12-10 season, the school’s second winning season in a row after seven losing seasons. Also had 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.4 assists per game. A unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference selection.
Miles Kading, sr., ACGC: The News-Telegraph’s top scorer with 19 ppg. Also the Chargers’ leader in rebounds (143), assists (103), steals (70) and blocks (103). Instrumental in the school’s second 17-win season, tying for best in the school’s six-year history, and a third-place finish in the West Central Activities Conference. Unanimous first-team all-WCAC. All-Class 2A Substate 8 team.
Brayden Lund, jr., AHSTW: Statistical leader for the Vikings in several categories, including scoring average (18.0 ppg) and rebounds (179, including 116 on defense). Another mutli-talened player who is in strong contention for captain’s honor in 2023. One of three unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference selections for the Vikings. All-Class 1A Substate 8 team.
Kyle Sternberg, jr., AHSTW: The man inside who, along with a 15.8 ppg average, blocked 39 shots and grabbed 165 rebounds, including 108 on defense, and added 47 steals. Inside-the-paint play created matchup issues for opponents and was a key in the Vikings 23-2 season. One of three unanimous first-team all-Western Iowa Conference selections for the Vikings. All-Class 1A Substate 8 team.
SIXTH MAN
Colton Rasmussen, soph, Atlantic: Very promising career in a number of sports continued to blossom behind a 14 ppg average and 32 steals. Pure athleticism was a key factor in a team that won games over top-10 rivals Harlan and Denison-Schleswig. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
THE BENCH
Carson Bauer, jr., Audubon: Averaged 12.9 ppg and grabbed 111 rebounds for the Wheelers. A key player in the team’s first-round district upset win over Riverside. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Kamron Brownlee, jr., Griswold: The Tigers’ all-around top player statistically with a 12.5 ppg average, plus 122 rebounds, 33 assists, 23 steals and 14 blocked shots. Will be back as Tigers continue to build for the future. Second-team all-Corner Conference.
Cash Emgarten, soph., Exira-EHK: Perhaps the Rolling Valley Conference’s top sophomore with 12.3 points per game while also adding 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
Aiden Flaters, soph., Exira-EHK: Breakout year for underclass-dominated Spartans saw Flathers score 11.2 ppg, one of three who had per-game averages north of 10 points. One of two key playmakers, had 76 assists. Led Spartans to 15-9 record.
Ben Marsh, jr., ACGC: Averaged just under 15 ppg as the team’s second scoring option. Also strong on the boards with 108 during the season. Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference. All-Class 2A Substate 8 team.
Carter Pellett, jr., Atlantic: Breakthrough game was against Shenandoah, where he scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Finished season with a 10.5 ppg average, third best on the team. His athleticism gave the Trojans a lift when much needed. Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Trey Petersen, jr., Exira-EHK: Was one of two strong playmakers for the Spartans with 75 on the season. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference. Averaged 7.6 ppg. Should help form powerful scoring attack in 2023 as one of five who haver averages of seven or more points per contest.
Colby Rich, sr., CAM: Part of a strong senior class of athletes, averaged 11.7 ppg and grabbed 102 rebounds. Blocked 19 shots. Helped lead third-place finish in a strong Rolling Valley Conference. First-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Ayden Salais, jr., Riverside: Among the elite playmakers in the Western Iowa Conference with 120 assists, can also score with his 12.9 ppg average. Also recorded 74 steals. Second-team all-WIC.
Cole Scheffler, jr., AHSTW: One of three juniors for the Vikings who were key to the Vikings’ outstanding season and who should help continue their dominance in 2023. Point-guard play and primary playmaker dished out a team-high 120 assists (against just 27 turnovers) and stole 64 times, more than enough to offset 4.2 ppg scoring average. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Lane Spieker, sr., CAM: One of southwest Iowa’s top athletes made his mark as the playmaker, with 133 assists, an area high; was very efficient as he had just 55 turnovers. Averaged just under 8 ppg. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Gavin Smith, sr., Audubon: Honorable mention all-Western Iowa Conference. Wheelers’ top rebounder (177, fourth best in the Western Iowa Conference) and assist leader (58); also recorded blocked 12 shots. All-around skilled player.
Ethan Sturm, sr., Atlantic: Another efficient playmaker, led the Trojans with 71 assists and 38 steals, to help offset a 6.5 ppg average. A mutli-sport athlete whose athleticism paid off on the courts as a two-year starter.
Dayton Templeton, sr., Atlantic: Three-year starter who scored 13.1 ppg on average. Also the team’s leading rebounder with 105, including 86 on the defensive end, and had 56 assists, second-best for the Trojans. Finished his high school career with 646 points.Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.