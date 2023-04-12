I admit I’m a traditionalist when it comes to baseball.
At least insofar as this new pitch clock thing.
I get the idea behind the clock is, in part, to move the game along faster. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that individual games are shorter by about a half hour – 31 minutes, to two hours 38 minutes – and that violations are relatively rare, fewer than one per game.
The same AP report noted that stolen bases were up 30%, to 1.3 per game in the first year of larger bases.
So with that said, everything seems positive for this new rule.
For me, however, baseball sometimes is a psychological game. The pitcher no longer has the luxury of making the batter just think about what he’s going to offer him and perhaps ice him by making him wait at the plate for a long time, until he actually delivers the pitch.
But that’s just me.
* * *
At least the controversy between Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese, at the end of the NCAA Division I women’s national championship game, has died down a bit.
I will admit I knew little if anything about Clark’s “you can’t see me” gestures made in previous games. See, I listened to most of the Iowa women’s games on the radio, and there were no references that I recall made to the gesture that the WWE’s John Cena made famous.
And I also didn’t think too much about Reese gesturing to her ring finger. All I took it to mean was, “We’re the winners.” Call it what you will, but I thought it simply as celebration.
Other than that, I can’t think of anything on my own that should be said. Every angle on this part of the game has been covered ad nauseam.
It goes to prove that if you pick a side, you can’t win.
So I won’t. That’s my statement on the whole topic.
I’m just glad the discussion has died down.
* * *
Atlantic will have two seniors formally announcing plans to continue their college careers.
We’ll have two to cover on Thursday, so keep watching the News-Telegraph for who is signing and what sports they’ll be playing.
This is that exciting time of the year, and I’m sure there’ll be more announcements in the weeks to come. But I sure enjoy writing these stories and talking with the athletes.
Additionally, I love seeing athletes’ hard work pay off.
Congratulations.
And, if you’re from an area school and have a photo to share, please send it to me, along with who is in the photo and where your athlete will be playing. The email address is sports@ant-news.com.
* * *
Yeah, I’m confused about the NBA play-in game format, too.
Don’t ask me to try to explain it.
* * *
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will likely make its announcements any day on football schedules for the 2023-2024 district cycle.
That’ll include a revelation of who the non-district games are.
Those games are, in my opinion, important for preparing for the district schedule.
My take: If you’re a coach or athletic director, you want to play teams that will: 1. Give you a fair shot at winning and, 2. Give you a decent home gate (i.e., $$$), since football is often the highest-revenue sport a school has.
As I’ve noted previously in this space, I’ll reveal who I would have liked to see teams like Atlantic play for its non-district schedule.
That said, what if you’re a team at or near the bottom of your class, and you’ve been struggling to win, or perhaps even been competitive in games? To wit: I know of teams in Iowa where every contest they had in the 2022 season ended with a continuous clock.
For me, the solution is rather simple: You go out and find teams, perhaps in a smaller class, that you have a chance at winning, or in the very least, can be reasonably competitive in. For some schools near state borders (such as Minnesota, Nebraska or Missouri), it may mean going out-of-state to find a winnable game.
It may mean traveling some distance.
But that’s how things go, especially if you want to win and build a successful program.
In the past, I’ve referred to North Scott and their days of being a struggling football program prior to 30 years ago. The Lancers may have benefited from a non-conference game or two against teams that were comparable to them – i.e., a team that also struggled perennially, such as Iowa City West (which was also at the time deep in football despair ... long before a man named Reese Morgan – yep, the one that became a hugely successful assistant coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes), or perhaps a team in a smaller class. But eastern Iowa’s Class 4A schools at the time played strictly conference schedules and per conference bylaws didn’t have that luxury.
Today, a struggling program, even in the top classes in Iowa, have the ability to travel to find a comparable team and get a fair chance at winning.
My hope is the IHSAA’s football schedulers will use good judgment and common sense in pairing teams that have fared comparably in the recent past, and everyone thus has a fair chance to win.