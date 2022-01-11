The Corner Conference has announced its schedule for the upcoming conference basketball tournament.
The tournament is Monday, Jan. 17, through Saturday, Jan. 22, with pool play the first four days, and consolation and championship games Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21-22.
For the boys, Griswold is in Pool B with Sidney and Stanton, while Pool A has East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Essex.
On the girls side, Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Griswold are in Pool A. Pool B has East Mills, Sidney and Essex.
Griswold's schedule is as follows:
* Monday, Jan. 17: Girls at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 p.m.; Boys at Sidney, 7:30 p.m.
* Tuesday, Jan. 18: Girls and boys at Stanton, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
The girls' consolation and championship games are Friday, Jan. 21, at Griswold, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively. For the boys, the games will be played at Fremont-Mills in Tabor.