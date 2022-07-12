BONDURANT – If you were a CAM fan Tuesday night, you might have had a good feeling coming into the Iowa Class 1A substate championship game that this would be a special night.
Coach Dan Daughtery might have doubted until the lead was secure against an upstart Ogden squad.
To a man, though, there was no real doubt. This Cougar baseball team was ready from the start, and the Bulldog defense was rattled often and hard, particularly in the first two innings in an eventual 11-1 five-inning contest with the right to go to the state tournament on the line.
CAM, which qualified once before (in 2017), had been denied in 2020 and 2021, both times by Council Bluffs St. Albert.
“The seniors just believed,” said Daugherty. “Coming off that state championship in football, they just had to believe we can get it done in football.”
This time, there was no doubt who the best team was, and it led to CAM’s 27th win of the year against just two losses, and the right to play at Merchants Stadium in Carroll. Their first-round game is Monday, July 18, with a time and opponent yet to be announced as of late Tuesday night.
The Cougars attacked Bulldog starter Aiden Kathmann from the start. Seth Hensley hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning to left center and was driven in by Colby Rich to score the first run on his base hit to right field.
Joe Kauffman reached on a fielder’s choice that didn’t get anybody, Cade Ticknor hit a single to right field and Jack Follmann hit a two-out double to left to score both Kauffmann and Ticknor to make it a 4-0 game. Chase Spieker finished off Kathmann with his single to left to bring in Follmann.
The Cougars were no easier on reliever Dylan Perdue, at least to start, as they tagged him for four hits and five runs. This was all by taking advantage of a bloop single, a dropped third strike where Ticknor beat the throw to first, and a pair of Bulldog errors.
“We just came out and hit the heck out of the ball right from the start, and that carried over and it was contagious,” said Daugherty. “Everybody up and down the lineup did a good job. We demoralized them right off the bat.
“Lane hit a double, and it just everybody started hitting the ball (in the second),” he continued.
CAM starter Lane Spieker was spot-on for the first two innings, allowing just one baserunner while striking out three and having a solid defense behind him. Things became shaky in the third when he allowed his first base hit, by No. 9 batter Noah Lingren. The Bulldogs would eventually draw a pair of walks to load the bases, and with two out Kaden Moore was plunked by a Spieker offering to drive in Lingren. But Spieker settled down and caught Tanner Rohe looking at strike three to leave the bases loaded, leaving the score at 10-1.
That’s as close as the game got.
The Cougars other run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Chase Spieker led off with a single to right. Pinch runner Ryan Bower came in and Hensley didn’t even have to do anything at bat ... Bower took second on a wild pitch and then got all the way to third, then came home for the game-ending run on another wild pitch.
A big Cougar celebration began.
“Chase gets on with a base hit and Ryan runs for him, and goes from first to third on a wild pitch and scores on another one. Nothing flashy like a walk-off home run, but it was a walk-off (run),” Daugherty said. “We run the bases well for the most part ... but we’ve got really good team speed.”
And with that, five seniors, who have been the backbone of CAM’s athletic success the past four seasons (especially this past school year), gets at least one more time to play together. Those seniors are Lane Spieker, Ticknor, Rich, Kauffmann and Ethan Follmann.
With that, there’s a week to think about this game and prepare for what CAM hopes will be a successful state run.
“We’re just going to go there and whoever we get, we’re going to hopefully come out with our best,” said Daugherty.