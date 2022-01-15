ANITA – Bud Legg admitted that not many people in the room at the Anita Public Library knew too many rookie 78-year-old authors.
But the Anita native, who previously made his mark around southwestern and central Iowa as a teacher, coach and administrator before a 17-year career at the Iowa High School Athletic Association, said he’s glad to be in good company.
The author of “Do Your Best ... and Then Some More,” Legg spent most of his time at both the library and, earlier in the day, CAM High School, successor of his alma mater Anita High School, answering questions about his life and how the book came to be.
He said he drew inspiration from a conversation he had with his wife, Marge, before she died in 2014.
“She was after me, asking me to write about how I grew up and about my family and the experiences I’ve had at Iowa State and the three schools that I taught (Oakland, South Hamilton of Jewell and Ames) at for 35 years as well as spending 17 years with the (IHSAA),” he said.
Initially conceived as “In the Rearview Mirror,” he eventually settled on the book’s title from advice his mother gave him: “Do your best, and then some more.” That advice was repeated whenever he changed jobs or something else major happened in his life. While everyone understands the “do your best” part, it’s the “some more” that leaves you scratching your head.
“One of the things I’ve learned and in all the things that I do is the ‘some more’ is the connection you make with people and the process of doing your best,” said Legg during his 45-minute program at the Anita library, repeating similar thoughts earlier the day at CAM High School. “Once you do that and become connected with them, you not only have a friend for life, but you have a connection that is very, very meaningful. At that point in time, that’s the only thing that mattered, and you treasured that as you move forward.”
Legg reflected on his many teachers through the years, both at the old Anita school, Iowa State University, co-workers at the Anita Tribune and affiliated publications, his family, the many friends he’s made along the way, co-workers and the journey he had made.
He recalled the expectation his stepfather had for scholastic success.
“Every six weeks we’d bring home a report card and a parent would have to sign it,” said Legg, who said his stepfather took a strong interest in his work. After answering a question about a low grade in industrial arts, there was the grade on citizenship, a class that was graded either E for “excellent,” S for “satisfactory” and I for “needs improvement.” In citizenship, the stepfather, disappointed the grade was simply an “S,” asked why he got such a grade.
“I didn’t have an answer for him, but I can tell you the next six week period it was an ‘E’,” he said.
The second summer he worked for Tribune publisher John Cassell, Legg recalled receiving a Smith-Corona electric typewriter as a gift, with the expectation he’d use it. Sure enough, it got plenty of use through the years.
And it was those ... and so many other stories, that he shared with students, his one-time classmates and old friends, and others who came, just to hear him speak. And it was reflection on growing up in a small town, being raised by the “village” of Anita, that gave him opportunities that maybe he wouldn’t have had growing up in a larger city.
As he told CAM students earlier, one example he made was, referring to “Do Your Best,” a listing of executive directors of the four organizations – the IHSAA, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association – and their hometowns. Man are from small towns, including George E. Brown of Shenandoah, IHSAA director from 1923-1941; Rod Chisholm of Exira at the IGHSAU; Everett D. Johnson of Exira for the music association; and H.R. Schmitz of Guthrie Center overseeing the speech association.
Legg also spoke briefly on the CAM football team and their eight-man state championship from this past fall, the school’s first.
He reflected on a lesson he perhaps imparted on many he came in contact with through the years.
“They had great individual talent, yet they set it all aside and played for one another,” he said. “That’s one of the great lessons ... whatever it is you do, you play for one another.”