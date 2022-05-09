RED OAK – The Atlantic boys’ golf team, behind a third-place finish by Garrett McLaren in medalist play, turned in a fifth-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet at Red Oak Country Club.
McLaren fired in a round of 79, and was just a shot away from making the playoff for medalist on a warm, windy afternoon.
The Trojans fired a 355. Carroll Kuemper was the meet champion in a tight meet with a 341, six strokes ahead of Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Glenwood (352) and Clarinda (355, advancing on a fifth-place tiebreaker) also were ahead of the Trojans.
Also scoring were Tristan Hayes (91), Lane Nelson (92) and Roth Den Beste (93), with Tate Niklasen (99) and Cruz Weaver (100) also competing.
It was great to see Garrett play so well and finish in third place,” said coach Ed Den Beste. “He was one shot of making the playoff for medalist. Lane had struggles with driver today. Will get it figured out soon.
“Tristan worked hard to keep his score just off bogey golf. Not a bad score. Roth also worked hard to keep it low. Wasn’t feeling the best so had to work at it. Tate played pretty well . A few holes got him. Cruz needs to get his driver figured out.
“Not the place we were looking for today. Needed a couple in the 80s and didn’t get it.”
The Class 3A sectional golf meet is Wednesday in Denison,