CORALVILLE – If you're going to a state tournament and play the best, you might just as well get one of the best.
Riverside is a first-time state qualifier, and in their state tournament debut, the Lady Dawgs (33-5) drew top-seeded and state tournament veteran Springville in today's 6 p.m. match at Xstream Arena.
The No. 1-ranked Orioles (37-3), qualifiers for the fourth straight time and their eighth time in the past decade, rallied from two sets down to beat New London in five sets to return to the state tournament.
Match time for Tuesday's contest is 6 p.m.
A LOOK AT THE TEAMS
Five starters are back from coach Claude Howard's defending state runners-up and Tri-Rivers Conference West Division champions. Senior setter Nia Howard is a four-year starter and was first-team all-state a year ago, and brings 9.2 assists per set and 3,000-plus in her career, with 877 coming into the state tournament.
Howard also is strong at the net, with 130 kills on the season, part of an attack crew that has six players above 100 kills, three of them – Kennady Brietfelder (284), Renee Brecht (213) and Molly Stamp (202) above 200.
Defensively, Rowan Jacobi has 73 blocks and Clark 68. The digs crew is led by Ashlynne Zaruba (397) and Howard (261). The Orioles have a 95.1% serving efficiency rate, with 239 ace serves.
Coach Brooke Flathers' Lady Dawgs placed third in the Western Iowa Conference's regular-season standings and were runners-up in the league tournament. Riverside's late-season run has been impressive, with a pair of upsets – 13th-ranked Stanton and No. 3-rated LeMars Gehlen Catholic, the latter in four sets – powering the team to their first state tournament berth.
Senior Veronica Andrusyshyn, an Iowa Class 1A all-district player a year ago, is the offensive leader for the Lady Dawgs with 332 kills going into the state tournament, fourth among all Class 1A state qualifiers. Mack Olmstead-Mitchell adds 239 kills for a team that has five hitters above the 100-kill mark; Sophia Taylor and Elyssa Amdor (143 each) and Elly Henderson (124), all underclassmen, are the others.
Ayla Richardson has 720 assists on the season and adds 60 kills as a good sixth offensive option for the Lady Dawgs.
Defensively, Taylor has 58 blocks and Henderson 53, while Madison Baldwin has 346 digs (fifth best going into the 1A tourney) and Carly Henderson, a recent state cross country qualifier, has 247 and Andrusyshyn 214. Team serving efficiency is 91.9% with 258 aces.
OTHERS TO WATCH
The Iowa Class 1A state tournament field is talented, and there's plenty of athletes to keep an eye on. Watch for:
North Tama has an 18-match winning streak and have five returning starters from last year's semifinalists, including all-state setter Jadyn Rausch (851 assists, fourth best) and outside hitter Shae Ewoldt (308 kills). Gladbrook-Reinbeck has 5'11" middle hitter Megan Cooley, who leads with 2.81 kills per set and was second-team all-state last year; her team's leader is Ava Wyatt (409 kills).
Most of Ankeny Christian's offensive leaders are sophomores, including Carley Craighead (278 kills) and Katie Quick (736 assists). Don Bosco has a two-setter offense, with Josie Hogan (449) and Paige Delagardelle (409) both leading an offense with three hitters recording 200-plus kills.
North Tama's Addison Hotchstetler has 489 digs to lead all state qualifiers. Holy Trinity Catholic has 82 blocks from Presley Myers, best among state qualifiers, and 369 kills form Mark Kate Bendlage. Brynn Smith leads AGWSR with 454 kills.
A LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday's winner will have just 24 hours to rest, as the semifinals are 6 p.m. Wednesday at Xstream Arena, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's new home for volleyball after years at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
The Lady Dawgs or Orioles will get either Ankeny Christian (36-3) or Don Bosco (28-12) in the semifinal.
The bottom half of the bracket has North Tama (39-4) vs. AGWSR of Ackley (18-23), and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-9) taking on Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic (29-15).
The state championship match is 7 p.m. Thursday.