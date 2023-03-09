Monday Originals
Monday, Feb. 20, at Super Bowl
Team scores: Critter Wash 5, Super Bowl 2; Wiota Steak House 4, Sweet Spot 3; AJ Farms 5, Erickson Farms 2.
Individual results: Sandi Hocamp 175-462, Colleen Hamilton 184, Kari Hansen 178-475, Maureen Jensen 195-514, Cathy Downey 188-476.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Super Bowl
Team scores: RT Motors 5, Meyer & Gross 2; Dean’s Mowing 7, Bye 0; Choice Printon 4, Cow Girls 3.
Individual results: Men – Roger Wallingford 194-556. Women – Melissa Ihnen 171-488, Julie Auperle 170, Robin Loring 189-465.
* * *
Monday Originals
Monday, Feb. 27, at Super Bowl
Team scores: Sweet Spot 5, Super Bowl 2; Wiota Steak House 7, AJ Farms 0; Critter Wash 7, Erickson Farms 0.
Individual results: Tami Schultz 236-501, Kari Hansen 201-461, Robin Loring 467.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Wednesday, March 1, at Super Bowl
Team scores: Meyer & Gross 7, Bye 0; Dean’s Mowing 7, Cow Girls 0.
Individual results: Men – Roger Wallingford 202-508, Perry Sommer 194-547. Women – Melissa Ihnen 194-498, Karen Dreager 244-510, Robin Loring 243-573.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, March 1, at Super Bowl
Team scores: LGZ Construction 5, Elbow Room 2; Deter Motors 5, Super Bowl 2; West Side Diner 5, Wolf Pak 2; L&M Construction 4, Pro Shop 3; Danish Mutual 5, Williams Construction 2; Brocker Karns & Karns 4, Salon Tigue 3.
Individual results: Brian Gilbert 245-724, Michael Applegate 258-705, Jason Tye 238-689, Jim Shannon 666.
* * *
Monday Originals
Monday, March 6, at Super Bowl
Team scores: Erickson Farms 4, Sweet Spot 3; Super Bowl 4, AJ Farms 3; Critter Wash 7, Wiota Steak House 0.
Individual results: Elaine Martens 173-468, Heather Pelzer 160-452, Sherri Castillo 167-473.
* * *
Wednesday Afternoon Mixed
Wednesday, March 8, at Super Bowl
Team scores: Choice Printing 7, Bye 0; Meyer & Gross 4, Dean’s Mowing 3; RT Motors 5, Cow Girls 2.
Individual results: Men – Perry Sommer 184-530, Roger Wallingford 199.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, March 8, at Super Bowl
Team scores: Williams Construction 4, West Side Diner 3; Elbow Room 7, Pro Shop 0; L&M Construction 7, Wolf Pack 0; LGZ Construction 5, Danish Mutual 2; Salon Tique 5, Super Bowl 2; Brocker Karns & Karns 5, Deter Motors 2.
Individual results: Men – Jeff Smyser 237-689, Doug Williams 244-670, Hason Tye 254-663, Jerry Jensen 246-658. Women – Krissy Tye 276-580.