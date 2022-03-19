The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of March 17, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake is a good destination for ice-out catfish. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish in the upper end of the lake or wind-blown shoreline using shad sides.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: As water temperatures warm, the crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: Littlefield has a good catfish population. Channel Catfish - No Report: Cast the wind-blown shoreline; move often to find actively feeding channel catfish.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 5 feet low; access is compromised. Black Crappie - Fair: Search the brush piles to find active crappies. Channel Catfish - No Report: Viking has a good catfish population. Use shad sides on a wind-blown shoreline.
Lakes are ice-free in the southwest district. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Channel Catfish - Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp.
Mount Ayr district lakes are 100 percent ice free. Water temperature is in the mid-40s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.