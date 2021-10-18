RED OAK – There’s two ways to look at Atlantic’s volleyball season now in the record books.
Despite a 5-5 Hawkeye Ten Conference record and success against most of their opposition throughout the season, one could point at several close games that got away and times where the Trojans didn’t quite capitalize on their potential or chances to get big wins.
But looking at the glass half-full, the 2021 Trojan volleyball season can be seen as one of progress. With 38 girls out for the season in what was coach Michelle Blake’s first four-year class, it was one in which the team hopes to continue to build on, and the team improved throughout the year.
And it’s that latter part that should be what Atlantic volleyball hopes to build on after dropping a three-set loss to Red Oak Monday night in the Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal at Red Oak.
The Tigers raced to a big lead early in the first set, then burst past the Trojans at the end of the second set to grab a 25-10, 25-20, 25-10 win.
The first set began with an exciting extended side out, with the ball crossing the net at least eight times before the ball sailed out of bounds on Atlantic’s side after a misdirected pass. The Tigers immediately seized the momentum, racing out to a 12-1 lead and never really were threatened that entire first set.
The net play was a point of trouble for Atlantic throughout the match, which was different from the two team’s regular season meeting last week. Red Oak won, but the Trojans played well in that match.
“We played them really well at the net, and that was something we were hoping to ride that success into the game that night,” said Blake, who noted there were a few too many swings at the net. “Our passing was probably our strong suit and we passed pretty well for the most part. It was our net play in my eyes that was the difference tonight. Our setters weren’t getting the sets to where they needed to get to for our hitters to be able to do what they wanted to.”
The second set was different, with the Trojans matching the Tigers . A kill by Lexi Noelck gave the Trojans a 5-4 lead, and a pair of Tiger errors extended the lead to 6-4. The Trojans kept the momentum up, eventually building a 20-15 lead on a nice 6-1 run that included a Aubrey Guyer kill, an ace serve and several Tiger errors.
“We were up six points at one point and I knew Red Oak wasn’t going to be done,” said Blake. “I knew even being at 19-14 ... I knew they were going to scratch back ... and we got content with a five-point lead. You can’t get content with a team like Red Oak that can put the ball away at any point.”
The Tigers would regroup after a time out and race past the Trojans to close out the second set. An early 8-1 run early in the third set was big in putting the match away.
“Red Oak’s a team that we knew we couldn’t let them get momentum and that’s exactly what happened in the first set. That kind of painted the picture the rest of the night. You just can’t let a team of Red Oak’s caliber, if you’re going to win, get any sort of momentum and get more than three (points) in a row.”
The Trojans finished the season 17-20. Red Oak, which finished ranked 13th in the final Class 3A poll, travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton for Wednesday’s regional semifinal.
The Trojans lose just one senior starter, Reagan Leonard, whom Blake said will be missed. There were four seniors total amongst 38 athletes in the program, more than double what Blake had her first year in 2018.
“Reagan puts in a lot of work. She’s that silent leader, and not going to say a whole lot but lead with her actions,” said Blake. “She’s that kid that’s friends with everybody and everybody loves her. She was always in the weight room and always (in the gym), every single year.”
Summing up the season, Blake admitted that there were a few games where the results weren’t what they expected. The Trojans opened with a big win over Des Moines Roosevelt, a team that was ranked in Class 5A at the start of the season, and won the AHSTW Tournament before alternating between wins and losses.
“There were games that we look back that we wanted to win that we should have won and we just didn’t close them out,” said Blake. “So obviously those are things we’re going to have to look at in the future and make some adjustments.
“But overall, we improved. That’s the biggest thing. We’re trending in the right direction and so we have to look to get a little bit more consistent,” she said.