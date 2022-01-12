BOYS BASKETBALL
AHSTW 60, Riverside 43: The Vikings remained perfect on the year in 10 games after Brayden Lund scored 19 points, Raydden Grobe 16 and Kyle Sternberg 15.
Grady Jeppesen had 20 points to lead the Bulldogs, now 6-7 on the year.
West Harrison 57, Exira-EHK 35: The Spartans remained competitive with the Hawkeyes, which were receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press Poll. An 18-2 Hawkeyes run to close out the game turned things into a one-sided matchup Tuesday in Mondamin.
Audubon 66, Missouri Valley 51: The Wheelers established the advantage early with an 18-10 first quarter and remained in double digits much the rest of the way in Tuesday’s road win over the Big Reds.
ACGC 42, Woodward-Granger 32: A burst in the third quarter helped push the Chargers ahead, going from a three-point halftime advantage to a 32-21 lead after three quarters.
Miles Kading had 20 points and five steals, while Jedd Weinkoetz added 14 rebounds in pacing the Chargers to 8-3 on the year, the school’s best start in history.
Woodbine 52, CAM 44: The Tigers handed the Cougars a home defeat Tuesday night in Anita.
Shenandoah 61, Griswold 34: The Tigers fought hard but slowly fell more and more behind the Mustangs in their road loss Monday night.
Kamron Brownlee had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Adam Houser added 10 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Oakleaf also had seven points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon 50, Missouri Valley 19: Aleah Hermansen and Jaci Christensen both had double-doubles in the Wheelers’ dominating win Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Hermansen led the way with 20 points and 17 rebounds to go along with a trio of assists. Christensen added 13 points and 14 rebounds The Whelers led 30-7 at halftime and coasted to their eighth win of the year.
CAM 59, Woodbine 51: Mallory Behnken had a pair of 10s – points and rebounds – as she led the Cougars past the Tigers in Rolling Valley Conference action Tuesday night in Anita.
Eva Steffensen had a team-high 22 points while Marissa Spieker had 12.
Exira-EHK 67, West Harrison 13: The Spartans kept the Hawkeyes scoreless in the third quarter as they raced off to a 54-7 lead after three quarters of play in a big Rolling Valley Conference win Tuesday night in Mondamin.
ACGC 54, Woodward-Granger 49: Reagan Carney had 17 points and Mersadez Richter 13 in Tuesday’s West Central Activities Conference road win. Richter added six rebounds.
The Chargers rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to lead 40-36 after the third quarter and held on for the win.
Shenandoah 63, Griswold 26: In Monday’s non-conference contest, the Mustangs took a 38-6 halftime lead and never let the Tigers rally.
Riverside 36, AHSTW 29: The Lady Dawgs picked up a big win Tuesday to improve to 5-7 on the year behind Elly Henderson’s 13 points.
The Lady Dawgs led 22-14 at halftime and held on for the win.
WRESTLING
AHSTW at Southwest Valley Quad: There were several main wrestlers absent as the Vikings dropped three at Corning Tuesday night. Those scores were 51-24 to AHSTW, 48-36 to West Central Valley and 34-33 to the host Timberwolves.
Hayden Fischer (138) and Denver Pauley (170) both had two pins on the night, while Henry Lund had a pin and a decision for the Vikings.
Audubon at Mount Ayr Triangular: Four contested matches were wrestled, and the Wheelers lost all four to Mount Ayr. Still, the Wheelers won, 25-24, thanks to four Raider forfeits.
In the other dual, the Wheelers lost to Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas. Colin Hartl (138), Cooper Nielsen (195) and Alex Foran (285) each had pins, while Gabe Jensen (152) won by decision.