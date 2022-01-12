IOWA CITY – The University of Iowa unveiled its 2022 schedule Wednesday, one that includes seven home contests, including the first three, all non-conference games.
The Hawkeyes open the season Saturday, Sept. 3, by hosting South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits went 11-4 in placing in a three-way tie for third in the Missouri Valley Conference, and reached the NCAA Division I FBS semifinals before losing 31-17 to Montana State on Dec. 18. The Jackrabbits handed eventual champion North Dakota State its lone loss on Nov. 6.
Other non-conference games include the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series showdown with Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Family Weekend.
Big Ten Conference play opens on the road Saturday, Sept. 24, at Rutgers University in Piscataway, N.J., before opening the home conference season Saturday, Oct. 1, against Michigan, the defending conference champion and eventual College Football Playoff semifinalist.
Additional Big Ten home games include homecoming versus Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 12 (Heartland Trophy), and Senior Day versus Nebraska (Heroes Trophy) on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
The Hawkeyes play five conference road games. Along with Rutgers, Iowa travels to Illinois (Oct. 8), Ohio State (Oct. 22), Purdue (Nov. 5) and Minnesota (Nov. 19, for the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy). Iowa’s open date in Oct. 15.
Season ticket renewals and new season ticket orders for Iowa’s 2022 home games are currently on sale at https://hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets/.
Fight for Iowa (FFI), Black Mini Plan, and Gold Mini Plan ticket options, along with single game ticket sales, will be made available at a later date.
Previously released schedules will also be modified in the future as a result of adjustments to the 2020 football schedule.
Following is Iowa’s 2022 football schedule:
Sept. 3 South Dakota State
Sept. 10 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 17 Nevada (Family Weekend)
Sept. 24 at Rutgers
Oct. 1 Michigan
Oct. 8 at Illinois
Oct. 15 Open
Oct. 22 at Ohio State
Oct. 29 Northwestern (Homecoming)
Nov. 5 at Purdue
Nov. 12 Wisconsin
Nov. 19 at Minnesota
Nov. 25 Nebraska (Senior Day)
Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship