Less than 24 hours after the Iowa High School Sports Network announced a new plan to start charging viewers for state championship tournament streaming, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced its objection.
The IHSAA released its statement via its Twitter and other social media accounts Wednesday, a day after the IHSSN announced it would start charging for streaming starting with this year's state baseball tournament.
The Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) is the current media rights holder for select IHSAA championship events. IHSSN has recently announced it has adopted a new model that would charge the public to watch certain live events.
In the IHSAA's statement, it said officials filed a Petition for Declaratory Relief in Polk County District Court. Officials said they were "seeking, among other things, a declaration from the court as to the rights of the parties with respect to charging fees to the public under the relevant media rights agreement."
IHSAA said that moving forward, it "will continue to strive for free public access to broadcasts of its championship events."
The sports network's pay-per-view plan was announced in a news release by executive director Alan DeBolt. The IHSSN's new model would charge $9.99 for a single game and $18.99 for a tournament pass, to watch all games and matches via streaming. DeBolt said the events will remain accessible through its Iowa cable and broadcast television affiliates.
The IHSSN has been steaming boys' state championship events, including semifinal and championship round football plus basketball, wrestling, soccer and baseball tournaments, and co-ed sttate track meet for no charge.