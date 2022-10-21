AVOCA – AHSTW needed to force three second-half turnovers and use the explosive play of Brayden Lund and Luke Sternberg to push the Vikings past Westwood Sloan in an Iowa Class A "round of 32" game Friday at Avoca.
top story
IOWA CLASS A FIRST-ROUND: AHSTW gets by upset-minded Westwood
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic man, woman seriously injured in UTV accident Sunday near Griswold
- Ryan Hawkins goes with Toronto Raptors
- Court Reports Small Claims
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Atlantic Trojans to put it on the line
- Pottawattamie County home destroyed by fire
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- Area Police Reports
- REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: Several area teams still alive
- Atlantic Library Book Sale set for Oct. 19-22
- Cass County Third Grade Ag Day held
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.