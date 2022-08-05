080522-nt-dnrswanlake.jpg

Courtesy/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Restoration work on Little Swan Lake began in 2016, and while the water level in the lake was held low, it wasn’t until the back to back drought years of 2020 and 2021, that vegetation finally got established to move the lake into a clear water state.

SPIRIT LAKE – The Little Swan Lake/Christopherson Slough wetland complex is a mix of remnant and restored prairie, a high-quality shallow lake, a large marsh, restored wetlands, oak savanna and oak timber covering more than 2,100 acres just north of the town of Superior in eastern Dickinson County.

